Easy Chicken and Vegetable Lo Mein

Lo mein is on my monthly meal rotation. It's quick, pretty healthy, and easy to tweak based on what you have on hand. This time of the year, I love to pack it full of fresh seasonal vegetables and toss in some chopped rotisserie chicken. Then a easy whisked sauce gets added at the end and Voilà!, you have a meal that's perfect for a busy weeknight. And let's face it, there's a fair bit of that happening this time of the year!

This recipe is all about tweaks. I usually make my lo mein with spaghetti or angel hair pasta because that's what I tend to have on hand. If you have lo mein noodles or rice noodles or a different option, use that. No need to go get some specialty ingredient for this dish. In the same way, you can work a lot of different things into the sauce as well. No oyster sauce? Try teriyaki, hoisin, or just use some low sodium soy sauce. Heck, some miso diluted with stock, rice vinegar, or water will also do the trick. Make something yummy with a little Asian kick - I sometimes add a teaspoon of chili crisp to it too. Don't like mushrooms? Skip 'em. Have other veggies? Use them. You can skip the chicken or replace it with a protein of your choice. Make it yours.

I like serving this with summer rolls, egg rolls, or a simple cucumber salad tossed with a bit of rice vinegar, sesame oil, and soy sauce. That said, it is a complete meal on its own and lovely just scooped into a bowl and enjoyed.