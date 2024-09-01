September is both summer and fall, but more than either of them, it is harvest season. And it also happens to be my favorite culinary time of the year. What's not to love? Fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs are in abundance and meals nearly make themselves. This time around, we're putting the season's favorite coleslaw alongside everything on your plate!
If you are not a fan of mayo in dressings, feel free to replace it with plain Greek yogurt. I like to use brightly colored tomatoes and peppers in this salad. After all, eating the rainbow is an easy lift this time of the year and all that gorgeous produce is absolutely delicious just now. Of course, if you have green peppers and just one hue of tomatoes, please don't think that puts this yummy salad out of reach!
This time of the year, a coleslaw like this gets paired with everything from burgers to chicken to steak and more. Basically, if you would eat fresh corn on the cob with it, this salad belongs in the mix too! Enjoy leaning into the harvest season and all of the flavors that go with it.
Creamy Summer Coleslaw
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ⅛ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
- 3 cups chopped cabbage
- 8 ounces mixed cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- 1 sweet bell pepper, cored and chopped
- ¼ cup finely chopped onion
- ¼ cup roasted, salted pepitas
In a large serving bowl, whisk together the first 6 ingredients (mayonnaise through honey or maple syrup) to form a dressing.
To the serving bowl with the dressing in it, add the remaining ingredients (cabbage through pepitas) and toss well to coat. Serve immediately or chill up to 24 hours. If chilling, allow the salad to warm up for 15 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes