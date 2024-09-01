Creamy Summer Coleslaw

September is both summer and fall, but more than either of them, it is harvest season. And it also happens to be my favorite culinary time of the year. What's not to love? Fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs are in abundance and meals nearly make themselves. This time around, we're putting the season's favorite coleslaw alongside everything on your plate!

If you are not a fan of mayo in dressings, feel free to replace it with plain Greek yogurt. I like to use brightly colored tomatoes and peppers in this salad. After all, eating the rainbow is an easy lift this time of the year and all that gorgeous produce is absolutely delicious just now. Of course, if you have green peppers and just one hue of tomatoes, please don't think that puts this yummy salad out of reach!

This time of the year, a coleslaw like this gets paired with everything from burgers to chicken to steak and more. Basically, if you would eat fresh corn on the cob with it, this salad belongs in the mix too! Enjoy leaning into the harvest season and all of the flavors that go with it.