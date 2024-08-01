Summer is quickly barreling toward fall, but some of our hottest weather is still before us. In that light, I'll be highlighting some great late summer salads for the rest of this week and all of next week. Stews, soups, and casseroles are just around the corner, but our cravings are hanging out with salad days for now!
This fun pasta salad featuring a lightly spicy creamy dressing, lots of corn, and two different kinds of onions is quick and easy to put together and can use either fresh corn or drained canned corn. I love radiatore pasta because the shape is so good at soaking up delicious sauces and dressings, but use what you like and have on hand. A little sour cream gives the dressing added tang - use plain yogurt as a good substitute. You can omit the cilantro if you'd like, but I love the splash of color it brings to the bowl. You could also add chopped peppers (sweet and/or hot) or sliced black salad olives if you'd like. If you are certain you won't have leftovers, you can even add some chopped avocado. You get the idea.
This salad is perfect alongside burgers, on a taco bar buffet, tucked onto a plate with Tex-Mex grilled chicken or any similar offerings. It keeps well for a couple days although you might need to add a little more dressing if the pasta gets thirsty and slurps up the existing dressing while resting in the fridge. Just reduce the dressing amounts by half and add more to the mix!
Mexican Corn Pasta Salad
- 11 oz. can Mexicorn or regular corn or 12 oz.. fresh corn off the cob, drained or steamed (if using fresh)
- 12 ounces radiatore pasta or another short shaped pasta, cooked and drained
- ⅔ cup mayonnaise
- ⅔ cup sour cream
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1½ teaspoon dried dill
- ½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ cup red onion, diced
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 2 tablespoons roasted green chiles
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
Drain the canned corn or steam the fresh corn and place in a large serving bowl; set aside.
Cook the pasta for 7-10 minutes or until al dente. Drain and rinse it with cold water until the pasta is cool; add the pasta to the corn.
Add the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, garlic cloves, chili powder, dried dill, coarse kosher salt, and black pepper to the bowl. Mix until fully combined. Add the red and green onion, roasted chiles, and chopped cilantro to the bowl as well. Mix until everything is incorporated. Chill until ready to serve and refrigerate any leftovers.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes - longer if steaming corn