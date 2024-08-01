Mexican Corn Pasta Salad

Summer is quickly barreling toward fall, but some of our hottest weather is still before us. In that light, I'll be highlighting some great late summer salads for the rest of this week and all of next week. Stews, soups, and casseroles are just around the corner, but our cravings are hanging out with salad days for now!

This fun pasta salad featuring a lightly spicy creamy dressing, lots of corn, and two different kinds of onions is quick and easy to put together and can use either fresh corn or drained canned corn. I love radiatore pasta because the shape is so good at soaking up delicious sauces and dressings, but use what you like and have on hand. A little sour cream gives the dressing added tang - use plain yogurt as a good substitute. You can omit the cilantro if you'd like, but I love the splash of color it brings to the bowl. You could also add chopped peppers (sweet and/or hot) or sliced black salad olives if you'd like. If you are certain you won't have leftovers, you can even add some chopped avocado. You get the idea.

This salad is perfect alongside burgers, on a taco bar buffet, tucked onto a plate with Tex-Mex grilled chicken or any similar offerings. It keeps well for a couple days although you might need to add a little more dressing if the pasta gets thirsty and slurps up the existing dressing while resting in the fridge. Just reduce the dressing amounts by half and add more to the mix!