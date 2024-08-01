Hatch Chile Chicken Casserole

As summer's end nears, many of us are gearing up for a much busier fall and dishes like casseroles can help build a solid foundation of meal ideas as that weekday rush hour nears. While not particularly quick, most of the time involved in casseroles is baking and that leaves you to make salads, sides, or just sit down for a minute before the rush continues.

If you don't have leftover chicken, turkey will also work. I used chopped rotisserie chicken. If you aren't a fan of heat, you can omit the jalapeño pepper, but I like the effect. Sour cream could be substituted for the plain yogurt and fresh or canned corn could be used in place of the thawed, frozen variety.

While this could easily constitute a full meal on its own, I like to serve this casserole with slices of juicy melon - especially this time of the year. Any heat in the casserole is easily extinguished and everyone can use a bit more hydration on busy days, right? Enjoy!