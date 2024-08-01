As summer's end nears, many of us are gearing up for a much busier fall and dishes like casseroles can help build a solid foundation of meal ideas as that weekday rush hour nears. While not particularly quick, most of the time involved in casseroles is baking and that leaves you to make salads, sides, or just sit down for a minute before the rush continues.
If you don't have leftover chicken, turkey will also work. I used chopped rotisserie chicken. If you aren't a fan of heat, you can omit the jalapeño pepper, but I like the effect. Sour cream could be substituted for the plain yogurt and fresh or canned corn could be used in place of the thawed, frozen variety.
While this could easily constitute a full meal on its own, I like to serve this casserole with slices of juicy melon - especially this time of the year. Any heat in the casserole is easily extinguished and everyone can use a bit more hydration on busy days, right? Enjoy!
Hatch Chile Chicken Casserole
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 tablespoons fresh minced garlic
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 ¼ cups canned green chilies, drained
- 2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 cup thawed frozen corn
- 1 cup rinsed and drained black beans
- 24 corn tortillas (approximately - that's what I needed to cover a 9 x 13-inch baking dish)
- 4 cups cooked, chopped chicken
- 2 cups shredded cheddar or Monterey jack and cheddar cheese blend, divided
- Chopped onions and sliced avocados, for garnishing (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350° F and grease a 13 x 9-inch baking pan; set aside.
In a medium heavy pot or saucepan, heat the butter over medium heat; add the chopped onion, garlic, and jalapeño pepper. Sauté for about 3-4 minutes. Add the chicken broth, green chiles, cumin and yogurt; season with salt and pepper; stir to combine. Add the corn and black beans; simmer for about 3 minutes or until heated through and combined; remove from the heat.
Spread about 1 cup of the hot corn and bean mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
Arrange 5-6 tortillas over the mixture in the dish, then top with about 1 cup chicken, then about ½ cup shredded cheese. Repeat the layers (ENDING with the cheese).
Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve topped with chopped onions and sliced avocados, if desired.
- Yields: 8-10 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes