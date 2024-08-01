Cheddar Chive Scones

Scones are the blended cousin of biscuits and muffins. While we tend to focus on the sweetest versions, a good savory scone can do so much on a plate any time of the day. This particular version gets its flavor from shredded sharp cheddar cheese and finely chopped fresh chives. The result is a tender, flakey pastry that will have you reaching for the mixing bowl again and again.

I like to grate frozen butter to use in making my scones. I always end up with excellent texture and flavor. My scones are easy to slice for sandwich or filling purposes and they freeze and thaw well. If you don't have buttermilk, add one tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar to a cup measuring cup and fill it the rest of the way with milk. Use the resulting mixture measure for measure in place of buttermilk. The acid in the lemon juice or vinegar will give you what you need for perfect scones.

Obviously breakfast and brunch are home turf for these scones, but slice them in half to create the most amazing lunch and dinner sandwiches you can imagine. Pile them high with everything from smoked turkey to crispy bacon, by way of glorified BLTs and more. And, of course, they are lovely alongside a cup of your favorite tea. Enjoy!