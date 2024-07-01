I'm not sure why, but by the time we've bid farewell to Independence Day, I find myself hankering for rich, spice-laden food from countries that swelter far more than we do here in Wisconsin. I yearn for meals brimming with blends of fresh and preserved produce, tender bits of chicken, and heaps of perfectly seasoned rice. So this Moroccan-inspired chicken and rice is downright perfect for when my mood starts to travel to those places where summer really leans in.
If you are likely to be busy on the day when you are going to be making this recipe, I recommend making the spice blend in advance. You can even season the chicken up to 24 hours in advance. Fresh tomatoes can be used instead of canned ones. I opted for canned because my tomatoes are not ready for harvesting yet. You do not need the large variety of dried fruit. If you have limited options, stick to raisins and apricots and chop them to more or less equal sized pieces.
This is truly a one dish meal. I pour a glass of light, citrusy white wine in a chilled glass and call it dinner. Might I suggest you do the same?
Moroccan Chicken & Rice
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. ground coriander
- ½ tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. ground cardamom
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. turmeric
- 1 tsp. salt
- 6 medium chicken thighs, boneless and skinless
- 2 T. olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 14 oz. can fire roasted chopped tomatoes
- 3 c. chicken broth
- ⅔ c. mixed dried fruit - I used a blend of diced peaches, apricots, pears, nectarines, and raisins
- 3 c. chopped spinach
- ¾ c. dry basmati rice
Blend the spices (ground cumin through salt) in a large bowl. Season the chicken with half the spices - you can remove half the spices and use the bowl to season the chicken.
Using a large sauté pan or Dutch Oven, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, sear the chicken on both sides (about 2 minutes per side). Transfer the chicken onto a plate; set aside.
Add the onion and garlic to the pot and sauté for about 3 - 5 minutes until the onions begin to soften. Stir in the remaining spices and cook until fragrant; add the tomatoes, chicken broth, and dried fruit. Bring to a boil, then stir in the spinach and rice.
Return the chicken to the pan and stir. Cover the pan tightly and bake in a preheated oven at 375° F for 30 minutes. Remove the lid and give it a good stir. Bake for another 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the contents of the pan to rest, covered, for 5-10 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 6 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour