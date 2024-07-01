Moroccan Chicken & Rice

I'm not sure why, but by the time we've bid farewell to Independence Day, I find myself hankering for rich, spice-laden food from countries that swelter far more than we do here in Wisconsin. I yearn for meals brimming with blends of fresh and preserved produce, tender bits of chicken, and heaps of perfectly seasoned rice. So this Moroccan-inspired chicken and rice is downright perfect for when my mood starts to travel to those places where summer really leans in.

If you are likely to be busy on the day when you are going to be making this recipe, I recommend making the spice blend in advance. You can even season the chicken up to 24 hours in advance. Fresh tomatoes can be used instead of canned ones. I opted for canned because my tomatoes are not ready for harvesting yet. You do not need the large variety of dried fruit. If you have limited options, stick to raisins and apricots and chop them to more or less equal sized pieces.

This is truly a one dish meal. I pour a glass of light, citrusy white wine in a chilled glass and call it dinner. Might I suggest you do the same?