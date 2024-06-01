Korean Beef Lettuce Wraps

Summer is about having lots of delicious, quick meal ideas at the ready so you can make sure nutritious meals find you and yours without having you tied up in the kitchen (or even at the grill) for hours instead of making the most of the lovely weather around you. So imagine making a fantastic meal that's packed with flavor, fresh vegetables, and lean beef in 20 minutes and having the rest of your evening for hanging at the beach, catching an outdoor concert, or checking out the flavors at the neighborhood ice cream shop. What's not to love?

If you do not have ground beef, you can dice round or sirloin steak and use that instead. If you are looking to reduce the heat in this dish, consider decreasing the amount of gochujang paste in the pan sauce and/or sriracha and chili sauce in the drizzle sauce. Keep the ginger, as there is so much flavor and only a little heat brought to the dish by it. If you don't have an apple, you can skip it. If your sauce seems a bit thin, you can always add a little cornstarch mixed with a bit of cold water into the pan to thicken things a bit. The mix of veggies can be tweaked, but avoid using very wet vegetables (zucchini, I'm looking at you). Be sure to serve this while the beef filling is warm but not bubbling - no burning fingers out there!

This makes a nice light meal on its own, but you can always serve summer rolls, Asian coleslaw, or a cold noodle salad with the wraps. If it's a hot day, sliced melon is particularly lovely - add a bit of pineapple for added tang too. Enjoy!