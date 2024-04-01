I've recently been expanding the grains I cook with and, among my newer options is farro … which is a bit ironic since it is an ancient whole grain wheat. If you enjoy barley, farro is a good grain to explore and most recipes that call for one or the other can include whichever you happen to have on hand, have a hankering for, or just plain prefer. This recipe features a farro base with sautéed vegetables and a slightly Mediterranean inspired dressing. Over that, seared salmon with a Thai glaze and a drizzle of Bang Bang sauce. It's delight for your senses, especially your sense of taste!
Most farro sold in the United States is pearled farro that speeds the cooking process. For this recipe, it means you can get it on the table in about 30 minutes, which means it can be an excellent mid week dinner in a flash that fuels you for a busy night without loading you down with a heavy meal. I included broccoli, red onion, and red pepper in my mix, but the vegetables you use can entirely be based on what you have on hand or just crave when you start making dinner. I prefer salmon for this dish, but any quick-searing fish will do the trick. If you aren't wanting a bit of creamy spice, skip the Bang Bang sauce or save it for another time. Make it yours.
Like most bowl meals, this one covers it all. Pour a beverage of your choice and dig in. Enjoy all the flavors and textures that come with this clever recipe and consider the possibilities that await you by adding farro to your pantry of grains for feeding yourself and your loved ones.
Thai Salmon & Farro Bowls
- 1 cup uncooked farro, rinsed
- 1 cup chopped broccoli
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 1 cup chopped sweet red pepper
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ tablespoon lemon juice, more to taste
- ½ tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- ¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon sea salt, more to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- pinch of red pepper flakes, optional
Fill a medium pot half full of water and bring to a boil. Add the farro, reduce the heat and simmer until the farro is tender, chewy, but still has an al dente bite - 15 to 20 minutes for pearled farro; 20 to 30 minutes for semi-pearled farro; up to 40 minutes for whole farro.
While the farro cooks, add the broccoli, red onion, and red pepper to a nonstick skillet and sauté lightly - add a splash of extra-virgin olive oil to the pot if necessary.
Drain the farro, then spread onto a large plate or sheet pan to cool and dry for 20 minutes. This keeps it from continuing to steam which makes it mushy.
Mix the extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, thyme, garlic, mustard, salt, and pepper in the bottom of a large mixing bowl.
Add the farro and sautéed vegetables and toss. Stir in the parsley and red pepper flakes, if using.
For the seared salmon:
- 2 salmon filets
- ½ tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- ½ cup Thai chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon fish sauce
- 2 teaspoons Furikake or similar crunchy seasoning - everything bagel seasoning will also work
While the farro cooks & cools, sear the salmon in the same skillet you sautéed the vegetables in, using the olive oil to coat the pan. While it sears, mix the garlic, ginger, Thai chili sauce, soy sauce, lime just, and fish sauce together to make a thick sauce. When the salmon has been seared on both sides, brush both filets generously with the sauce and turn the heat off on the stove, leaving the fish in the pan on the burner. Sprinkle each filet generously with the Furikake or other crunchy seasoning. Keep warm.
For the Bang Bang sauce:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sweet Thai chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
At any point during the cooking process or up to 2 days prior to making this dish, mix all of the sauce ingredients together.
When it is time to assemble your bowls, spoon a generous helping of the farro mix into the bottom of two large bowls and nestle a salmon filet onto each portion of farro. Drizzle each salmon filet with the sauce and serve immediately.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 30-60 minutes, depending on what kind of farro you make