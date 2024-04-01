Thai Salmon & Farro Bowls

I've recently been expanding the grains I cook with and, among my newer options is farro … which is a bit ironic since it is an ancient whole grain wheat. If you enjoy barley, farro is a good grain to explore and most recipes that call for one or the other can include whichever you happen to have on hand, have a hankering for, or just plain prefer. This recipe features a farro base with sautéed vegetables and a slightly Mediterranean inspired dressing. Over that, seared salmon with a Thai glaze and a drizzle of Bang Bang sauce. It's delight for your senses, especially your sense of taste!

Most farro sold in the United States is pearled farro that speeds the cooking process. For this recipe, it means you can get it on the table in about 30 minutes, which means it can be an excellent mid week dinner in a flash that fuels you for a busy night without loading you down with a heavy meal. I included broccoli, red onion, and red pepper in my mix, but the vegetables you use can entirely be based on what you have on hand or just crave when you start making dinner. I prefer salmon for this dish, but any quick-searing fish will do the trick. If you aren't wanting a bit of creamy spice, skip the Bang Bang sauce or save it for another time. Make it yours.

Like most bowl meals, this one covers it all. Pour a beverage of your choice and dig in. Enjoy all the flavors and textures that come with this clever recipe and consider the possibilities that await you by adding farro to your pantry of grains for feeding yourself and your loved ones.