Cast Iron Rainbow Chicken Pot Pie

Pot pie is a great way to satisfying your cravings for comfort food, use up leftovers, and work in extra vegetables into your diet all in one dish. And when you pull out your cast iron skillet and grab a sheet of puff pastry dough, you even keep it all simple to make. What more could you ask for on one of those chilly spring evenings when a sweater and a warm dinner are just what you need?

The vegetables in this particular version were chosen because: 1) I had them on hand, and 2) together, they really do make a pretty good rainbow and I love trying to work in a rainbow of fruits and vegetables into my daily diet. It's actually fun and by aiming for that variety of color, I end up with a variety of vitamins, nutrients, flavors, and textures. What's not to love? Of course, pick and choose what you love and feel free to work in various frozen vegetable mixes to save prep time when you just don't have enough time to chop, mince, and slice a big bowl of various veggies. Leftover chicken is what I used, but you can actually use any leftover chopped poultry or even pork, beef, lamb, etc. When I've gotten a rotisserie chicken or two, I try to set some of the meat aside for dishes like this for days when comfort food is craved, but time isn't making cooking chicken from scratch an option.

I like to put together a light green or fruit salad to serve with this excellent bit of comfort food. When serving the pot pie, scoop a generous portion of the filling and, using a knife or metal spoon, cut and lift a portion of the the crust off and add that to your serving bowl. Then dig in and enjoy your warm and satisfying dinner.