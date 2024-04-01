Pot pie is a great way to satisfying your cravings for comfort food, use up leftovers, and work in extra vegetables into your diet all in one dish. And when you pull out your cast iron skillet and grab a sheet of puff pastry dough, you even keep it all simple to make. What more could you ask for on one of those chilly spring evenings when a sweater and a warm dinner are just what you need?
The vegetables in this particular version were chosen because: 1) I had them on hand, and 2) together, they really do make a pretty good rainbow and I love trying to work in a rainbow of fruits and vegetables into my daily diet. It's actually fun and by aiming for that variety of color, I end up with a variety of vitamins, nutrients, flavors, and textures. What's not to love? Of course, pick and choose what you love and feel free to work in various frozen vegetable mixes to save prep time when you just don't have enough time to chop, mince, and slice a big bowl of various veggies. Leftover chicken is what I used, but you can actually use any leftover chopped poultry or even pork, beef, lamb, etc. When I've gotten a rotisserie chicken or two, I try to set some of the meat aside for dishes like this for days when comfort food is craved, but time isn't making cooking chicken from scratch an option.
I like to put together a light green or fruit salad to serve with this excellent bit of comfort food. When serving the pot pie, scoop a generous portion of the filling and, using a knife or metal spoon, cut and lift a portion of the the crust off and add that to your serving bowl. Then dig in and enjoy your warm and satisfying dinner.
Cast Iron Rainbow Chicken Pot Pie
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 medium carrots, peeled (or scrubbed) and sliced
- 1 small rutabaga, peeled (or scrubbed) and sliced
- 1 potato, peeled (or scrubbed) and chopped into bite-sized pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1 (10.5 oz) can light cream of chicken soup
- ½ cup milk
- 2 cups cooked and chopped chicken - I used leftover rotisserie chicken
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed but still chilled
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Heat the olive oil in a 10-12 inch cast iron skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the onion and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the carrots, rutabaga, potato, pepper, and peas. Stir and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Add the garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, Italian seasoning, canned soup, and milk; stir well to help the canned soup form a homogenous sauce. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the skillet, and simmer the vegetables for 10-15 minutes or until soft enough to pierce with a fork.
Add the chicken and stir gently to combine the filling.
If necessary, roll out the puff pastry (to push together any seams) so it fits across the top of the cast iron skillet - trim and tuck the edges to avoid having it hang over the lip of the skillet. Place the puff pastry on top and cut 4 slits on the top for steam to escape.
Place the skillet in the preheated oven and bake until the pastry is golden, about 25 to 30 minutes. Allow the pot pie to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving by spooning the filling and a bit of the pastry lid into bowls.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes