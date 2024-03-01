Spicy Shrimp & Corn Soup

Now that spring has sprung, the warmer weather can't get here fast enough. And though the new season is officially here, basking in the sunshine isn't necessarily on the to do list, much less hanging up the hammock and napping in the great outdoors. But if you are looking for more heat, consider taking it to your table instead! This spicy soup is brimming with lots of spicy broth, all sorts of vegetables, and its namesake corn and shrimp.

As is often the case, there are tweaks galore here. Some are listed in the recipe, but here are a few more. You don't need to use both red and green bell peppers - I just love the splash of color they add. If you are wanting even more spice, consider poblanos or jalapeños instead. Your corn can be fresh, frozen, or canned - drain it if you use canned. The chipotle in adobo adds so much smokey depth of flavor and heat, but if you aren't a fan or cannot find canned chipotles in your store, you can skip it. And if you are looking to avoid dairy, skip the half and half. It adds a bit of a creamy element to the soup, but it can stand on its own. Beware that your soup will be a bit hotter if you skip the dairy though.

I like serving this soup with corn muffins or corn bread. It tends to be a sweet element that underlines the corn in the soup while helping to tame a bit of the fire too. This soup is one I double and have on hand for lunches the next day. Reheat it gently to avoid making the shrimp rubbery. However you enjoy it, let it be a reminder of heat both inside and out that is still to come. Happy Spring!