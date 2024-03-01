Easter is early this year, falling at the very end of March, and just around the corner. This year, instead of making a giant potato gratin casserole, consider making a selection of smaller versions in ramekin dishes. I opted to make these in 2 cup ramekins for my family as a main course, but you can opt for the more common 1 cup ramekins and make more to use as a side dish to ham, turkey, or the like at Easter dinner.
The blend of cheeses can be mixed and matched in many ways with this dish. I had smoked blue cheese and wanted to showcase it, but any blue cheese or other strong soft cheese will work. Pair that with a shredded cheese that melts beautifully. Various Swiss varieties are traditional, but I was aiming for a lot of flavor and really enjoyed this version. You can use other kinds of potatoes - just make sure they are particularly starchy so they don't end up just swimming in the cream sauce.
As mentioned above, I opted to have these one night for a vegetarian main course, but you could just as easily make them in smaller dishes and make them a side. The baking times should stay about the same, though you may wish to bake them uncovered for 5-7 minutes instead of the full 10 to avoid overcooking the tops of the gratins. Whether they make an appearance at Easter dinner or find their way onto a table set for a meatless meal, these gratins are worth fussing over before enjoying every last bite!
Mini Smoked Blue Cheese Gratins
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 lb. yukon gold potatoes
- 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup shredded white cheddar cheese
- ¾ cup crumbled smoked blue cheese - or other crumbly sharp cheese
- ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
- ¼ cup sliced green onions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Rub 3 large ramekins (1.5-2 cup capacity) with butter; set aside.
Melt the remaining butter in a small saucepan; add the garlic and cook for 20 seconds. Add the cream and salt then bring to a simmer. Simmer for 30 seconds, then remove from stove and keep warm.
Clean and slice (no need to peel) the potatoes into very thin slices using a mandolin or sharp knife; put in a bowl and cover with cool water.
Toss the shredded and crumbled cheeses with the thyme and chipotle pepper.
Add 2 teaspoons of the cream sauce to the bottom of each ramekin. Add a layer of thinly sliced potatoes - shake off the excess water as you do so. Sprinkle with a bit of the seasoned cheese mixture and repeat the process until you are out of potatoes. Carefully pour any remaining cream sauce evenly between the ramekins and then top with the remaining cheese mixture and sprinkle with green onions.
Place the ramekins on a large baking sheet. Cover them loosely with foil and bake for 30 minutes or until potato is mostly cooked through. A small sharp knife should go through with little resistance.
Remove the foil from the ramekins and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until golden. Allow the gratins to rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.
- Yields: 3 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour