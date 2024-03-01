Mini Smoked Blue Cheese Gratins

Easter is early this year, falling at the very end of March, and just around the corner. This year, instead of making a giant potato gratin casserole, consider making a selection of smaller versions in ramekin dishes. I opted to make these in 2 cup ramekins for my family as a main course, but you can opt for the more common 1 cup ramekins and make more to use as a side dish to ham, turkey, or the like at Easter dinner.

The blend of cheeses can be mixed and matched in many ways with this dish. I had smoked blue cheese and wanted to showcase it, but any blue cheese or other strong soft cheese will work. Pair that with a shredded cheese that melts beautifully. Various Swiss varieties are traditional, but I was aiming for a lot of flavor and really enjoyed this version. You can use other kinds of potatoes - just make sure they are particularly starchy so they don't end up just swimming in the cream sauce.

As mentioned above, I opted to have these one night for a vegetarian main course, but you could just as easily make them in smaller dishes and make them a side. The baking times should stay about the same, though you may wish to bake them uncovered for 5-7 minutes instead of the full 10 to avoid overcooking the tops of the gratins. Whether they make an appearance at Easter dinner or find their way onto a table set for a meatless meal, these gratins are worth fussing over before enjoying every last bite!