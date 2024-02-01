Spinach, Shallot & Pepper Frittata

Continuing our focus on starting the day right, we come to an excellent morning meal that can be put together in fifteen minutes. What's not to love? This frittata - or Italian open faced omelet - begins with some fillings getting a little skillet time before eggs are added and the mixture is most cooked through before a sprinkle of cheese is tossed on and the skillet spends some time under the broiler. The result is a puffy, crisp frittata boasting some beautiful vegetables within.

The mix of vegetables and the kind of cheese really are up to you. I chose vegetables I had on hand and in colors that I thought would be pretty on a plate. Choose cheese that melts well and has enough flavor to help everything pop as the frittata gets finished under the broiler. Once done, it should be lightly browned, a little crisp along the edges, and ready to get sliced and slid onto serving plates right away.

I think the fruit salad from earlier this week makes a stunning accompaniment to this frittata, but you can opt for any number of brunch salads, toasts, scones, or muffins as excellent sides for this simple dish. It's a great way to fuel your weekend adventures!