Continuing our focus on starting the day right, we come to an excellent morning meal that can be put together in fifteen minutes. What's not to love? This frittata - or Italian open faced omelet - begins with some fillings getting a little skillet time before eggs are added and the mixture is most cooked through before a sprinkle of cheese is tossed on and the skillet spends some time under the broiler. The result is a puffy, crisp frittata boasting some beautiful vegetables within.
The mix of vegetables and the kind of cheese really are up to you. I chose vegetables I had on hand and in colors that I thought would be pretty on a plate. Choose cheese that melts well and has enough flavor to help everything pop as the frittata gets finished under the broiler. Once done, it should be lightly browned, a little crisp along the edges, and ready to get sliced and slid onto serving plates right away.
I think the fruit salad from earlier this week makes a stunning accompaniment to this frittata, but you can opt for any number of brunch salads, toasts, scones, or muffins as excellent sides for this simple dish. It's a great way to fuel your weekend adventures!
Spinach, Shallot & Pepper Frittata
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- ½ large shallot, peeled and diced
- ½ large red pepper, seeded and chopped
- Generous handful of fresh spinach
- 3 eggs
- 1 tablespoon milk
- ½ cup shredded cheese - I used sharp white cheddar
In an 8-inch nonstick, ovenproof skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. When hot, add the diced shallots and chopped red pepper and sauté until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.
Add the fresh spinach to the pan and reduce the heat to medium-low. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk and carefully pour the mixture into the hot pan, making sure you have the vegetables evenly coated with the egg mixture.
Cook on medium-low, lifting the edges of the egg mixture on all sides to allow the liquid portion to flow beneath the frittata. Continue with this process until the top of the frittata is nearly dry. Sprinkle the top of the frittata with the shredded cheese.
Place the skillet under the broiler set on high about 4-5" from the heating element. Broil for about 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the egg mixture is fully cooked and puffy. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 2-3 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes