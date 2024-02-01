Citrus Blueberry Pomegranate Salad

Fruit salads make me think of long, luxurious breakfasts. Multiple cups of coffee. Maybe a cinnamon roll or a muffin. Nibbling just another scoop of a bright and colorful fruit salad to a plate already holding my favorite egg dishes, pancakes or waffles, and more. But after breakfast is finally done, if there are leftovers, I tend to pop them into small resealable jars and pull them out to have with lunches or even as snacks. What I'm saying is that fruit and I get along.

You can tweak this to suit your needs and what you have on hand, but I find the flavor, texture, and color of this salad to be downright delightful during some of the darkest and gloomiest days of the year. In fact, I'd double or triple it just to let myself enjoy it in more places throughout my week. As they say, treat yo self!

I'm particularly fond of this fruit salad alongside seared, grilled, or roasted meats. Its brightness and color are just what dishes like that need from a supporting side dish. Beyond that, anyone lucky enough to grace your table will be grateful for the splash of color on an otherwise grey day. And isn't that some of the joy that cooking can bring to us and those we share it with? Enjoy!