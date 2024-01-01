Roasted Sweet Potato Fries

Resolving to eat healthier is on many people's lists for 2024, but sometimes that admirable goal can give way to cravings and one too many boring salads. Get ahead of that boredom with a week of fish and veggie based dishes - including tacos and fries! Sometimes, eating healthier just means switching things up a bit without giving up your favorite foods and this week is all about showcasing excellent ways to do just that.

This time around, fries are getting a makeover! Swapping regular spuds for sweet potatoes gives your plate a lot more color and interest. Roasting your fries in the oven instead of deep frying them helps them stay MUCH healthier, while working in a fantastic seasoning means you won't miss the added fat. Moreover, adding cornstarch to your seasoning mix is an excellent way to insure that your fries will be delightfully crispy. And, if you have the time, soak your sliced potatoes in an ice water bath for about 10-15 minutes before draining and dabbing them off between two paper towels. They will be crisper still!

I love having these alongside my favorite burgers, tacos, and chicken sandwiches. I like to mix my own lighter dressings and drizzle them over the fries instead of dipping them. Generally, there's more flavor with smaller portions while looking downright stunning. Eating healthier doesn't mean forgoing foods or even feeling like you've given anything up!