January can be a hard month. Where I live, there is a combination of what seem like endless grey days alongside ice, snow, and winds that can blow right through you. In the battle against Old Man Winter, few items in our arsenals is as effective as soup. And when you can have that soup on the table without spending hours in the kitchen, it's even better!
Grab your Instant Pot and get ready for a sausage and lentil soup that's chock full of veggies, flavor, and tender lentils. While this version calls for andouille-style chicken sausage, you can use whatever sausage you have on hand or have been craving. I have made it with kielbasa and smoked venison sausage before, both of which were excellent. If you don't have kale, opt for collard greens, spinach, or another hearty green. You can use brown or green lentils, but I'd avoid red lentils as they tend to fall apart a lot more than the others.
I love having this soup alongside a chicken panini loaded with chopped sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and cheese. Of course, it will play nicely with all manner of sandwiches, salads, and I've even had cups of it alongside flatbread pizzas on a cold day for lunch. However you serve it, enjoy and know that any leftovers will be even better the next day!
Instant Pot Sausage and Lentil Soup
- 12 ounces cooked andouille-style chicken sausage, cut into ¼-inch pieces (about 4 links)
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups dried brown lentils
- 1 can fire-roasted tomatoes
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups chopped kale leaves
- 1 large carrot, coarsely shredded
In the pot of your Instant Pot, brown the sliced chicken sausage using the sauté setting. About halfway through browning, add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Add the lentils, tomatoes, chicken broth, thyme, salt, and pepper.
Place the lid on your Instant Pot in the locked and sealing position and set it for HIGH pressure for 15 minutes. After the timer beeps, allow the vessel to release its pressure naturally, which will take another 10-15 minutes.
When the pressure has released, remove the lid and stir in the chopped kale and the shredded carrot. Replace the lid and allow the soup to remain on the warm setting for another 10-20 minutes before stirring again, adjusting the seasoning (if needed), and serving.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 50 minutes