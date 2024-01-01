Instant Pot Sausage and Lentil Soup

January can be a hard month. Where I live, there is a combination of what seem like endless grey days alongside ice, snow, and winds that can blow right through you. In the battle against Old Man Winter, few items in our arsenals is as effective as soup. And when you can have that soup on the table without spending hours in the kitchen, it's even better!

Grab your Instant Pot and get ready for a sausage and lentil soup that's chock full of veggies, flavor, and tender lentils. While this version calls for andouille-style chicken sausage, you can use whatever sausage you have on hand or have been craving. I have made it with kielbasa and smoked venison sausage before, both of which were excellent. If you don't have kale, opt for collard greens, spinach, or another hearty green. You can use brown or green lentils, but I'd avoid red lentils as they tend to fall apart a lot more than the others.

I love having this soup alongside a chicken panini loaded with chopped sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and cheese. Of course, it will play nicely with all manner of sandwiches, salads, and I've even had cups of it alongside flatbread pizzas on a cold day for lunch. However you serve it, enjoy and know that any leftovers will be even better the next day!