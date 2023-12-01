Naan Breakfast Pizzas

As we begin December, I want to give a nod to one of my absolute favorite holiday traditions: brunch. That's not to say there aren't other meals, tree trimming events, cookie exchanges, and more in store for this month of heavy culinary and entertaining bliss, but I really adore having friends and family over to enjoy a lovely meal together at the beginning of our days. We're fresh and starting our days, enjoying what can only be described as some of our favorite foods, and we're bidding farewell by the early afternoon to give ourselves time and space to tackle the hundreds of other things on our lists without needing to rush to get everything done in minutes before trying to grab enough sleep in a month where there is just so much to do. So this week, I'm sharing some fun and fabulous breakfast and brunch recipes to enjoy during the holiday season and beyond!

In our last of the holiday brunch series, I'm sharing another recipe that is mostly a suggestion that you can tweak, expand, and customize to fit your brunch needs. If you follow the recipe exactly, you'll end up with two absolutely delightful breakfast pizzas that are sure to please. You can also mix up the toppings or expand the offerings to let your holiday guests build their own morning pizzas while you pop them in and out of the oven. It's sure to be a hit with everyone. What's more, you can have an egg station to cook them to order for everyone and slide a fresh cooked egg onto a morning pizza as it comes out of the oven. What a great way to make your guests feel special and festive!

The pizzas can fill the morning meal need all on their own, but a brunch friendly salad, fresh fruit, and even a muffin or scone can all play well with such a fun meal. We've been known to make these and have a selection of juice, tea, and coffee plus some pastries for a brunch that's followed by tree trimming with loved ones. It's holiday entertaining that brings new traditions to your door. Enjoy and Seasoned Greetings!