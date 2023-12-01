Garlicky Swiss Chard and Beans

Last time around, we spent a little time with a quick cooking, healthy, and downright stunning main dish of spicy-sweet citrus salmon. Now it's time to give a nod to the perfect side for that dish and many, many more.

Greens and beans are an incredibly healthy, quick cooking side any time and they really are excellent at providing a strong nutritional foundation for your meals. And holiday meals seem to need that even more, so stock up on Swiss chard, kale, spinach, and collard greens for your meal needs during the busy holiday season. In a season in which a lot of us lose track of fiber and vitamins in our meals, a side like this can check so many boxes while also being really delicious and really quick.

I find this dish to be a perfect complement for everything from fish and seafood to pork and poultry. I've even been known to have it alongside my favorite steak. I like to pour a nice glass of wine and enjoy it all because, you know, 'tis the season. Seasoned greetings!