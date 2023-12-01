If you are looking for a holiday meal that's a little different than the standards - turkey, ham, rib roast, etc - you are in for a treat. This spicy citrus glazed salmon is broiled to perfection and can be on the table in literally minutes. Instead of wondering about making a giant meal, opt for one that's downright healthy. After all, doesn't that make justifying a plate of cookies and a mug of cocoa later really easy? Now that's a double present for you on the big day during a season that's had us all busy all the time.
You can remove the skin or use a skinless salmon fillet for this recipe, but brush the broiler pan with a bit of oil and you will want to check on how cooked it is earlier because that layer of skin against the bottom of the pan makes broiling it take a bit longer - while helping to keep it from drying out or getting burned. I like cooking it with the skin because 1) the skin is actually quite good for you and is on the crispy side when cooked like this, and 2) can be fairly easily removed if it's not your thing. Once cooked, you can simply lift the cooked salmon off the skin if you have a metal spatula, cake server, or thin knife on hand.
I love serving this salmon on top of the garlicky Swiss chard and beans pictured, but it would also be lovely alongside risotto or pilaf, roasted or mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, any number of fantastic winter salads and more. Be willing to lean into some festivity with your sides and pour a glass of your favorite wine to enjoy while you savor this stunning meal. Seasoned greetings!
Broiled Chipotle Orange Salmon
- 1 large orange (I used a Cara Cara orange)
- ½ T. olive oil
- 1 T. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. chipotle chili powder
- ½ tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds, optional
- 1.5 lb. salmon fillet, skin on
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Remove 4 thin slices from the center of the orange; set aside. Zest and juice what remains.
In a small bowl, whisk together the orange zest and juice, olive oil, brown sugar, chipotle powder, cumin, and sesame seeds; set aside.
Rub the chipotle-orange mixture all over the top and sides of the salmon. Place it on a broiler pan and sprinkle it with a bit of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Top with the fresh orange slices.
Broil the salmon for 6-8 minutes. Watch it closely to make sure it does not burn. The salmon is done when the thickest part of the fillet is beautifully pink but no longer has a translucent appearance. It should flake a bit when a fork is pushed into it and turned gently.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes