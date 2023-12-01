Broiled Chipotle Orange Salmon

If you are looking for a holiday meal that's a little different than the standards - turkey, ham, rib roast, etc - you are in for a treat. This spicy citrus glazed salmon is broiled to perfection and can be on the table in literally minutes. Instead of wondering about making a giant meal, opt for one that's downright healthy. After all, doesn't that make justifying a plate of cookies and a mug of cocoa later really easy? Now that's a double present for you on the big day during a season that's had us all busy all the time.

You can remove the skin or use a skinless salmon fillet for this recipe, but brush the broiler pan with a bit of oil and you will want to check on how cooked it is earlier because that layer of skin against the bottom of the pan makes broiling it take a bit longer - while helping to keep it from drying out or getting burned. I like cooking it with the skin because 1) the skin is actually quite good for you and is on the crispy side when cooked like this, and 2) can be fairly easily removed if it's not your thing. Once cooked, you can simply lift the cooked salmon off the skin if you have a metal spatula, cake server, or thin knife on hand.

I love serving this salmon on top of the garlicky Swiss chard and beans pictured, but it would also be lovely alongside risotto or pilaf, roasted or mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, any number of fantastic winter salads and more. Be willing to lean into some festivity with your sides and pour a glass of your favorite wine to enjoy while you savor this stunning meal. Seasoned greetings!