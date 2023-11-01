Spicy Shrimp Brunch Bruschetta

When most people hear the word bruschetta, they envision little toasts covered with diced tomatoes, herbs, and garlic. Maybe it's served alongside a nice pasta. But really, it's about the art of serving all kinds of yummy things on toast and it hardly needs to be kept to side dish or appetizer status. This version is Cajun-inspired and a lovely breakfast or brunch dish.

If you do not have the vegetables called for in this version, try some diced summer or honeynut squash with garlic and herbs. Or even a pepper and tomato blend that might give another nod to the Cajun theme going on. I love shrimp and always use it for this dish, but you could used diced ham or even thick cut bacon. Heck, even some spicy cheese could do the trick. You get the idea.

Since this dish brings a lot of flavor and texture to the party. Add sliced fresh fruit and maybe some mini muffins. Something sweet is always enjoyed at brunch, but little corn muffins with green chiles in the mix might also be fun. Then pour juice, coffee, and tea and dig in!