When most people hear the word bruschetta, they envision little toasts covered with diced tomatoes, herbs, and garlic. Maybe it's served alongside a nice pasta. But really, it's about the art of serving all kinds of yummy things on toast and it hardly needs to be kept to side dish or appetizer status. This version is Cajun-inspired and a lovely breakfast or brunch dish.
If you do not have the vegetables called for in this version, try some diced summer or honeynut squash with garlic and herbs. Or even a pepper and tomato blend that might give another nod to the Cajun theme going on. I love shrimp and always use it for this dish, but you could used diced ham or even thick cut bacon. Heck, even some spicy cheese could do the trick. You get the idea.
Since this dish brings a lot of flavor and texture to the party. Add sliced fresh fruit and maybe some mini muffins. Something sweet is always enjoyed at brunch, but little corn muffins with green chiles in the mix might also be fun. Then pour juice, coffee, and tea and dig in!
Spicy Shrimp Brunch Bruschetta
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- 2 teaspoons cooking fat of your choice - I used bacon fat
- ½ cup fresh or frozen corn kernels - thaw frozen corn if using
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup roasted green chiles
- 8 oz. large shrimp - peeled and deveined
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 4 eggs
Toast the bread to your liking. Place each slice on a serving plate; set aside.
Heat one teaspoon of the cooking fat in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the corn, onion, and green chiles. Sauté lightly until the corn is cooked through and the onions are softened and a little brown along the edges. Divide the vegetable mixture among the serving plates, spooning it on top of each of the toasted pieces of bread; set aside.
Add the peeled shrimp to the hot sauté pan and sprinkle with the Cajun seasoning. Sauté, stirring regularly, until the shrimp is fully pink and the seasoning is evenly distributed amongst the shrimp. Divide the shrimp evenly among the serving plates, spooning them on top of the vegetables on the toast; set aside.
Crack the eggs into the hot sauté pan, leaving enough room around each to be able to flip it. Cook the eggs, without disturbing them, for 2 minutes. Then, carefully - using a spatular - flip each egg over and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes or until the eggs reach your desired level of doneness. Carefully remove the eggs, one at a time using a spatula, and nestle them on top of the shrimp on each serving plate. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes