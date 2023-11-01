Creamy Squash Bisque

As November begins, the amount of cooking and baking I do with squash and pumpkins rapidly increases. And while it's hard to argue with a good muffin or pie, one of my favorite ways to use these seasonal favorites is in soup. My CSA farm provides so many perfect honeynut squashes and I delight in turning them into all manner of goodness, but this bisque is among my favorites.

Now, here's the thing: if you need to avoid dairy, please make this soup anyway. The truth of the matter is that honeynut and butternut squashes are perfect for pureeing because they end up with a creamy consistency even if you skip the cream and cheese called for in this recipe. I recommend adding ¾ cup of vegetable or chicken broth as a substitution for the dairy and continue with the recipe as written. It's delicious either way!

I love serving this soup topped with the condiments listed in the recipe, but also a sage leaf or two floated on the surface of a bowl. Then a half a sandwich you really like for dipping into this delightful soup that gives you a little of all of the flavors of the season and more. Enjoy!