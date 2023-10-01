As fall takes hold, working some of our favorite lingering harvest favorites find ways to shine in comfort food classics. Whether you are working the last of your summer squash and tomatoes into a colorful soup or making a casserole come alive with fresh corn and fire-roasted chiles, now is the perfect time of the year for making those slow simmering and tender baking items that were put on the back burner (but not literally) over the summer.
You might realize that I'm suggesting fresh corn and chiles for this recipe, although you can use ingredients out of the freezer, jar, or can in a pinch or in colder weather months when fresh just isn't available. I like using Greek yogurt in my version, but that's because I love making it in the Instant Pot and always have some on hand. Feel free to substitute sour cream if that's what you have on hand. I've added diced sun-dried tomatoes before too, but the way it's presented below is my favorite.
For breakfast or brunch, I like to serve this with fried eggs and fruit. For lunch, add a chopped tomato salad. And for dinner, you could make a more complex salad or even have some pieces of fried sausages or brats alongside. This dish is also a lovely vegetarian casserole to serve at any fall gathering including, but not limited to, Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
Cheesy Hatch Chile Cornbread Casserole
- 2 cups corn - fresh or frozen
- 8.5 ounces cornbread mix (Jiffy or similar)
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 8 ounces diced fire-roasted hatch green chiles (or similar)
- 1 ½ cup grated cheddar cheese, divided
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Mix the first 6 ingredients (corn through diced chiles) together in a large bowl. Add half of the cheese and stir just to combine.
Pour the batter into a greased 8×8 inch baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining grated cheese over the top of the casserole.
Bake the casserole until it is golden brown with the center still soft, approximately 45 minutes. Bake more or less as desired for the consistency that is preferred.
Serve warm.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour