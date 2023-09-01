We're mere days away from the official beginning of fall, but signs of it are everywhere. And what better way to get into the spirit than building some transitional dishes into your late summer and early fall menus. One of my favorites is this roasted fennel salad that is packed with all kinds of flavor and texture without having you fuss in the kitchen for hours.

I'm not a big fan of fennel generally, but by roasting it, you can bring out its natural sweetness. Then pairing it with lightly tender green beans, crisp green onions, and crunchy pumpkin seeds (pepitas) gives even more flavor and texture contrasts. Bring it all together with a tangy dressing featuring everything from lemon juice and mustard to capers and olive oil and you are set to make dinner extra special.

I love serving this salad alongside roasted or grilled chicken or pork. If you have a day that leans more toward summer, aim for grilling. If you are feeling the chill in the air, turn on the oven. This salad will play well either way. Enjoy!