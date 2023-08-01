Anyone who has been following this site for a bit knows I adore my cast iron skillet. And what's not to love? They are kitchen work horses and play beautifully both on the stove and in the oven. And the recipe being featured this time around is an excellent example of the versatility of cast iron. If you do not have one, maybe consider getting one? They are inexpensive and so excellent at so many things. That said, a heavy, oven proof skillet will also work … but it's hard to match the ease of use and superior texture of the food you make when using cast iron. Besides, it's not often you can cook like this with a pan that's older than you … and mine most definitely is just that!
If you aren't feeling it with the salsa, you can use an enchilada sauce or make some version of spicy red sauce that you like for this. I like going for more heat and will tend toward hot salsas for this or medium ones with a hot sauce to amp it up a bit. Make it yours. Remember that, with the corn and cornbread in this recipe, there will be a fair bit of sweetness and you can offset that with some heat, so find your balance here.
I like to put hot sauce, sour cream, diced red onions, and chopped avocado on the table to serve with this dish. Then I pour a cold beer or mix a margarita and dig in. I hope you enjoy this fun skillet casserole as much as my family does. Enjoy!
Tamale Pie
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 2 ½ cups frozen corn, thawed and divided
- 2 cups salsa - choose a variety and spice level you prefer
- 6 oz. grated sharp cheddar, divided
- 1 (8.5-ounce) package cornbread mix, plus milk and egg as directed on package
- 4 oz. diced roasted green chiles
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Heat the olive oil in a 10-12 inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Season with the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook 5 to 7 minutes, just until browned. Stir in 1 ½ cups of corn, the salsa, and 1 cup of the grated cheese. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Make the cornbread mix according to the package directions, adding the hatch chiles and 1 cup of corn to the mixture. Spread the mixture over the beef mixture in the skillet and top with the remaining grated cheese. Bake the contents of the skillet until the cornbread is cooked through, about 45 minutes. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 1 hour