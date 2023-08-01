Tamale Pie

Anyone who has been following this site for a bit knows I adore my cast iron skillet. And what's not to love? They are kitchen work horses and play beautifully both on the stove and in the oven. And the recipe being featured this time around is an excellent example of the versatility of cast iron. If you do not have one, maybe consider getting one? They are inexpensive and so excellent at so many things. That said, a heavy, oven proof skillet will also work … but it's hard to match the ease of use and superior texture of the food you make when using cast iron. Besides, it's not often you can cook like this with a pan that's older than you … and mine most definitely is just that!

If you aren't feeling it with the salsa, you can use an enchilada sauce or make some version of spicy red sauce that you like for this. I like going for more heat and will tend toward hot salsas for this or medium ones with a hot sauce to amp it up a bit. Make it yours. Remember that, with the corn and cornbread in this recipe, there will be a fair bit of sweetness and you can offset that with some heat, so find your balance here.

I like to put hot sauce, sour cream, diced red onions, and chopped avocado on the table to serve with this dish. Then I pour a cold beer or mix a margarita and dig in. I hope you enjoy this fun skillet casserole as much as my family does. Enjoy!