Hawaiian-Style Tuna Poke Bowls

Poke is a popular dish in Hawaii that consists of cubed raw fish mixed with savory sauce ingredients and cooked and raw vegetables, often over rice or greens. It does not include curing ingredients like citrus juices, making it different from ceviche in which raw fish is chemically cooked using citrus juices. Unlike popular methods used in mainland North America, Hawaiian poke is mixed with salt, oil, and flavoring ingredients before assembly, whereas the mainland approach favors mixing the fish with sauces on demand with no marinating involved. When summer provides a wide assortment of fresh vegetables, it's a family favorite in my home.

As is often the case, you can tweak things a bit here. I love the flavors the marinating sauce bring to the tuna and wouldn't change a thing, though the variety and amount of hot sauce is really up to you. I love a spicy-sweet >Polynesian blend sold at Aldi, but whatever brings you joy is what you should pick. Choose seasonal produce that is fresh and fabulous and you will not be disappointed. That is, unless you are like my sweet dog, who is always hopeful he's going to get some of my poke bowl, but has to do without.

These bowls are meals unto themselves, so just pour a tall glass of your favorite summer beverage and you are good to go. If you must have something else on the table for nibbling, I suggest the freshest, juiciest, sweetest pineapple you can find. After all, this meal is all about giving a nod to Hawaii. And hey, the aforementioned dog does tend to get a piece or two of pineapple, so everyone's happy! Enjoy!