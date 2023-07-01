Fried rice happens a lot at my house. Whenever I'm making rice - usually in my Instant Pot - I make more than I need so I can make fried rice sometime in the next few days. It's a planning for leftovers thing I do a lot. Then I'm likely to grab other leftovers, garden treasures, and yummy things to make a quick fried rice. Often, it's a little chaotic, but it's delicious and fast. Sometimes, however, I like to put a little more planning into it and give my fried rice a theme. I'm presenting one of my favorites here: Thai Red Curry Fried Rice.

Now, you need not go out of your way to get all of these ingredients. At its heart, fried rice is still a dish that begs you to use what you have on hand. I've made this with leftover diced pork, chilies of unknown origin handed off to me by a friend, and garlic chives from the front garden. I like to stick with the sauce stuff: fish sauce, red curry paste, and soy sauce. You can swap granulated sugar for honey or maple syrup, but I find the granulated sugar disperses in the dish much better than these other options. If you use them, make sure you stir things thoroughly before finishing the dish.

I find this to be a complete dish on its own and usually have it with iced tea (Thai iced tea would be a fun option) or a light beer or cider. Then sit down and enjoy and pat yourself on the back for having gotten dinner on the table in less than half an hour!