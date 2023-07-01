Tex-Mex Shrimp & Corn Salad

As we end July and head into August, the weather in much of North America heads to hottest temperatures many of us will see in a year. These, my friends, are salad days. In honor of this hot and sweaty time, we're bringing you a couple of weeks of inspired salad recipes that involve little to no cooking time. Keeping it cool, refreshing, and nutritious is what it's all about!

Our first recipe involves grabbing fresh ingredients like shrimp, green onions, cherry tomatoes, and salad greens and pairing them with convenience foods and/or leftovers like roasted green chiles, cooked rice, corn on the cob, and black beans to make a truly stunning salad. Of course, you can tweak the offerings (use fresh peppers and cheese as desired, for example), but this base recipe will get you a great meal and you can always shift it a little from there based on your preferences and what you have on hand.

If you want, you can whip up a couple of cheese quesadillas in the pan you cooked the shrimp in or put out a bowl of tortilla chips and your favorite salsa. Keep it quick and simple!