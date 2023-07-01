Once summer is in full swing, it's rare that a week goes by without a potato salad gracing my table. This is especially true since having an Instant Pot means a much faster, easier process and a cooler kitchen. And while there are many ways to prepare a potato salad, this version is more or less my favorite.
You might already notice there are some tweaks built into this one, but that hardly spells the end to the ways in which you can make it your own. Choose different kinds of mustard, swap half of the mayo for sour cream or Greek yogurt. Use whichever varieties of potatoes you have on hand that week - though favor the little guys as they are super tender and full of flavor. Tweak the heck out of the seasonings to give it the flavor you'd like. Swap the capers for olives or chopped pickles … or use all three! You get the idea.
This potato salad is really lovely alongside anything you take off the grill. Don't leave it unchilled for long. I make this easy by putting my serving bowl in a larger bowl of ice so that eating outside isn't a worry. Then I refrigerate any leftovers immediately after finishing the meal. Besides, that gives me an opportunity to grab everything we need to make s'mores. After all, summer will only last so long!
Creamy New Potato Salad
- 1 lb. new potatoes, scrubbed and halved or quartered as needed
- 2 whole eggs
- 2 tsp. capers
- ¼ c. chopped chives or sliced green onions
- 1 c. chopped watercress or arugula
- ¼ c. diced red onion
- ¾ c. mayonnaise
- 1 T. dijon mustard
- 1 T. white wine vinegar
- ¼ tsp. garlic granules
- ¼ tsp. smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp. dried dill
- ¼ tsp. ground black pepper
Place the scrubbed and sliced (if needed) potatoes in a basket and place that in the pot of your Instant Pot. Add about 1 cup of liquid. I like to use a combination of pickle or olive brine and water to measure 1 cup. Nestle the 2 whole eggs on top of the potatoes. Seal the Instant Pot and set it to the sealing setting. Set the cycle to manual, high pressure, for 5 minutes. When the cycle ends and the timer chimes, quick release the pressure and remove the eggs to a small bowl of ice water and allow them to cool. Remove the potatoes by carefully turning the basket they've cooked in into a large serving bowl. Chill.
While the potatoes and eggs cool, chop the chives or green onions, watercress or arugula, and dice the red onion. Add to the bowl with the potatoes and return to the refrigerator to cool.
Mix the remaining ingredients together to form a dressing. Peel and chop the eggs. Toss the potato mixture with the eggs and dressing. Serve chilled.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes, plus chilling time