Creamy New Potato Salad

Once summer is in full swing, it's rare that a week goes by without a potato salad gracing my table. This is especially true since having an Instant Pot means a much faster, easier process and a cooler kitchen. And while there are many ways to prepare a potato salad, this version is more or less my favorite.

You might already notice there are some tweaks built into this one, but that hardly spells the end to the ways in which you can make it your own. Choose different kinds of mustard, swap half of the mayo for sour cream or Greek yogurt. Use whichever varieties of potatoes you have on hand that week - though favor the little guys as they are super tender and full of flavor. Tweak the heck out of the seasonings to give it the flavor you'd like. Swap the capers for olives or chopped pickles … or use all three! You get the idea.

This potato salad is really lovely alongside anything you take off the grill. Don't leave it unchilled for long. I make this easy by putting my serving bowl in a larger bowl of ice so that eating outside isn't a worry. Then I refrigerate any leftovers immediately after finishing the meal. Besides, that gives me an opportunity to grab everything we need to make s'mores. After all, summer will only last so long!