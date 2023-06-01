Spring Mediterranean Chopped Salad

By the time June rolls around, my family is regularly eating outside and sometimes dinner just gets made there too. Whether we're grilling or tossing together glorious salads, a lot of our meals just taste better when we're out in the fresh air. Besides, living in Wisconsin has us appreciating what is likely to be some of the prettiest weather of the year. And if we're eating outside, a no fuss salad is likely in the mix.

This one features a blend of chopped vegetables and can easily tolerate being out on a patio table or in a picnic bask for more than the half hour or so it takes to wilt most greens. As such, I recommend if you make tweaks, you opt for vegetables that will likewise be fine unchilled for a while. I love this combination because the flavors are great together and the color is nothing short of stunning.

I like to serve this alongside burgers, steaks, chicken, fish … really, I serve it alongside my grilling favorites and that's exactly what I recommend you do too. Pour a glass of your favorite beverage and enjoy the beauty of the season. Yum!