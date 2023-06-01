By the time June rolls around, my family is regularly eating outside and sometimes dinner just gets made there too. Whether we're grilling or tossing together glorious salads, a lot of our meals just taste better when we're out in the fresh air. Besides, living in Wisconsin has us appreciating what is likely to be some of the prettiest weather of the year. And if we're eating outside, a no fuss salad is likely in the mix.
This one features a blend of chopped vegetables and can easily tolerate being out on a patio table or in a picnic bask for more than the half hour or so it takes to wilt most greens. As such, I recommend if you make tweaks, you opt for vegetables that will likewise be fine unchilled for a while. I love this combination because the flavors are great together and the color is nothing short of stunning.
I like to serve this alongside burgers, steaks, chicken, fish … really, I serve it alongside my grilling favorites and that's exactly what I recommend you do too. Pour a glass of your favorite beverage and enjoy the beauty of the season. Yum!
Spring Mediterranean Chopped Salad
- 6 oz. asparagus, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 4 oz. frozen peas
- 6 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6 oz. chopped plum tomatoes (1-2 tomatoes)
- ½ green pepper, chopped
- ½ red onion, sliced thin
- ½ cup kalamata olives, pitted and halved
- ¼ cup Greek salad dressing (Bottled is fine)
- ½ cup feta cheese, crumbled (I used tomato basil feta)
In a microwavable glass bowl, combine the asparagus with a few tablespoons of water. Either place a lid that allows steam to escape on the bowl or cover with heavy duty plastic wrap and poke a couple holes in it. Microwave the asparagus for 2 minutes; pour off the water and add several ice cubes plus the frozen peas. Add enough cold water to the bowl to cover the asparagus. Let that rest while you prepare the rest of the salad.
Combine the tomatoes, green pepper, red onion, olive and salad dressing in a large serving bowl. Toss to combine and evenly coat with the dressing. Drain the asparagus and peas and add them to the rest of the vegetables and toss again. Sprinkle crumbled feta over the top and serve.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes