Easy Skillet Turkey Pot Pie
We're technically fully living in spring time in my neck of the woods, but I'd hardly describe it as entirely set yet. As is often the case in Wisconsin, a beautiful spring day or three are often followed by a bit of ice and snow … just to remind us that anything can happen. March is the wobbly part of spring and that means you sometimes want a warm, comforting meal that will not have you spending too much time standing by the stove and prepping the showcase that will earn you applause later. And you don't have to!
This turkey pot pie gets prepped and baked in one oven proof skillet (I used my trusty cast iron skillet) and most the hour-ish of time it takes to take it from start to finish are the baking and resting steps. Assembling it takes about 15 minutes or so. Also, if you have chicken instead of turkey, use that. And you can use fresh vegetables, but it will mean the dish take a bit longer to prepare … though the baking time should remain the same unless you cut your vegetables too large. Don't do that.
You could make a salad to go along with this dish, but I usually serve it by itself. It checks all the boxes and making more to serve alongside it just means not being able to fully enjoy that 45 minutes or so involved in baking and letting it rest before serving. I say sit down and relax a bit before enjoying a really fun meal that everyone is sure to cheer for!
- 2 cups chicken broth
- ¼ cup heavy cream, plus more for brushing on the pastry
- 2 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 T. cold water
- 2 cups leftover turkey
- 1 lb. frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 sheet puff pastry thawed but still cold
Preheat the oven to 400° F.
In a 10 inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, combine the broth and cream. Whisk gently until the mixture reachesa low boil. Add the cornstarch and cold water mixture and whisk constantly until thickened. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the turkey and frozen vegetables and cook 2-3 minutes more, until the mixture is slightly thickened and the meat and vegetables mostly warm.
Remove the skillet from the heat and top with the sheet of puff pastry. It should cover most of the surface and doesn't need to cover it completely. You do not need to worry about trimming the edges - it will all puff up nicely in the end.
Brush the top of the puff pastry lightly with a bit of heavy cream.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until the crust is golden brown and the filling bubbles around the edges.
Cool the pot pie for 10-15 minutes before serving, making sure every serving includes both fillings and crust.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: About 1 hour (includes prep, baking, and resting times)
