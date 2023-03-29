Easy Skillet Turkey Pot Pie

We're technically fully living in spring time in my neck of the woods, but I'd hardly describe it as entirely set yet. As is often the case in Wisconsin, a beautiful spring day or three are often followed by a bit of ice and snow … just to remind us that anything can happen. March is the wobbly part of spring and that means you sometimes want a warm, comforting meal that will not have you spending too much time standing by the stove and prepping the showcase that will earn you applause later. And you don't have to!

This turkey pot pie gets prepped and baked in one oven proof skillet (I used my trusty cast iron skillet) and most the hour-ish of time it takes to take it from start to finish are the baking and resting steps. Assembling it takes about 15 minutes or so. Also, if you have chicken instead of turkey, use that. And you can use fresh vegetables, but it will mean the dish take a bit longer to prepare … though the baking time should remain the same unless you cut your vegetables too large. Don't do that.

You could make a salad to go along with this dish, but I usually serve it by itself. It checks all the boxes and making more to serve alongside it just means not being able to fully enjoy that 45 minutes or so involved in baking and letting it rest before serving. I say sit down and relax a bit before enjoying a really fun meal that everyone is sure to cheer for!