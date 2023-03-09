Creamy Chicken and Gnocchi Soup
Early March sees a battle for dominance happening between the seasons in Wisconsin. Sure, it's still technically winter, but spring has a tendency to be impatient and we'll see a warm day or two followed by the better part of a week spent battling snow, ice, and wind. For those moments, I bring you a week of soup. Warm, comforting soup that is easy to make and nourishing to enjoy. Whether you are digging into a big bowl with a few crackers or enjoying a cup alongside your favorite sandwich, they are just what we all need this time of the year.
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook — it's basically chicken and dumplings on the fly. The secret to making this soup in less than a half hour is dried gnocchi and an Instant Pot. These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry. With a cook time of around 5 minutes and the versatility to be cooked in a sauce or soup like this or fried in a pan for a different presentation, they are simply fantastic to have around. For my version, I used celery root, half and half, and chopped rotisserie chicken … because that's what I had on hand. Tweak as needed or preferred.
This is one of my favorite planned leftovers soups to make. Each day, it seems a little more flavorful and creamy. This time of the year, that's just what I need in my bowl. A bit of crusty bread is nice for sopping up any left in the bottom of your bowl, but this one really is a meal in itself. Enjoy and keep toasty!
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped celery or celery root
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 1 ½ cups half and half or heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 ½ cup chopped, cooked chicken
- 1 ½ cup fresh baby spinach
- 1 cup coarsely shredded carrot
- 1 16-ounce package gnocchi
In the pot of your Instant Pot, heat the butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and celery or celery root. Sauté until the vegetables are tender. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Slowly add the chicken stock, thyme, chicken, and gnocchi. Stir and place the lid on your Instant Pot in the sealing position and pressure cook on high for 8 minutes. After the cycle has ended, manually release the steam and carefully remove the lid, Add the half and half or heavy cream, baby spinach, and shredded carrots. Allow everything to full warm before serving.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
