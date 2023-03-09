Creamy Chicken and Gnocchi Soup

Early March sees a battle for dominance happening between the seasons in Wisconsin. Sure, it's still technically winter, but spring has a tendency to be impatient and we'll see a warm day or two followed by the better part of a week spent battling snow, ice, and wind. For those moments, I bring you a week of soup. Warm, comforting soup that is easy to make and nourishing to enjoy. Whether you are digging into a big bowl with a few crackers or enjoying a cup alongside your favorite sandwich, they are just what we all need this time of the year.

Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook — it's basically chicken and dumplings on the fly. The secret to making this soup in less than a half hour is dried gnocchi and an Instant Pot. These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry. With a cook time of around 5 minutes and the versatility to be cooked in a sauce or soup like this or fried in a pan for a different presentation, they are simply fantastic to have around. For my version, I used celery root, half and half, and chopped rotisserie chicken … because that's what I had on hand. Tweak as needed or preferred.

This is one of my favorite planned leftovers soups to make. Each day, it seems a little more flavorful and creamy. This time of the year, that's just what I need in my bowl. A bit of crusty bread is nice for sopping up any left in the bottom of your bowl, but this one really is a meal in itself. Enjoy and keep toasty!