Oftentimes, a from scratch recipe meant to impress ends up being intimidating enough to discourage someone from taking the plunge at all. When that threatens to happen, I like to encourage home cooks with some of my favorite recipes that are not "from scratch" but instead fixer uppers using more approachable ingredients and keeping you from standing in front of a stove for hours. Those fussy recipes definitely have their place, but for most of us most of the time, a that'll do approach is more likely to get dinner on the table. This time around, I'm sharing one of my favorite fixer upper recipe: Claypot Meaty Baked Beans.

This recipe takes a can of baked beans, a can of black beans, and a bevy of other ingredients that find themselves mixed together in a clay pot and baked in a warm oven. Don't have a clay pot? Use any oven proof vessel you've got - everything from a Dutch oven to a large cast iron skillet will do the trick. If you don't have or don't like one or more of the ingredients, play around the recipe to get a combination you like. The idea is to tweak what you've got to get that smokehouse quality pot of meaty baked beans that people pay top dollar for at restaurants without the aforementioned hours in front of the stove.

I will serve these beans over rice with a chopped salad this time of the year. They are also stunningly good tucked into almost any burrito or alongside just about anything grilled. There aren't a lot of foods I dream about more than once, but these beans make the list. I hope you try them and enjoy them!