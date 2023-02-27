Greek Chicken and Couscous Bowls

Bowl meals are fun because they offer a variety of foods in one place and how you eat them is up to you. Mix it all together? Sure. Enjoy each bit on its own until your bowl is empty? Also fine. You can even just pick and choose to make every bite a bit different. This time around, a bowl inspired by the flavors of Greece comes together in under an hour and gets you a lot of vegetables in one serving too. So if you're looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor, this one's a perfect option for you.

As is often the case, you can pick and choose items to work into your bowl. Shredded rotisserie chicken is a perfect choice because it saves time and effort, but work in whatever protein floats your boat. Some people might want to use fresh spinach on top of the bowls instead of in the couscous - this is just fine. Olives, sun dried tomatoes, mini peppers, stuffed grape leaves, small pickles, and any number of other items will also work well here. Pieces of warm pita can be added for the hummus, but I tend to just dip everything else in the bowl into that!

This bowl meal, like most of them, is really a meal unto itself. Pick a beverage of your choice and enjoy it. Really, when I put together something like this for dinner, I tend to focus on a fun dessert like frozen yogurt and lemon sauce or baklava. Mmmm. Now it's time for me to plan another meal getaway to Greece!