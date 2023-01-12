Chicken Taco Chili Sweet Potatoes

Last time around, we made Instant Pot Chicken Taco Chili Soup. This time around, we're taking leftovers from that meal and serving them with baked sweet potatoes. And we're helping you make it all happen faster by giving you the cheat codes for making them in your air fryer.

If you've never had baked whole sweet potatoes, you are in for a treat. A crisp outer skin opens to reveal a sweet and tender orange treasure within. I've been known to serve them as savory main courses - like this one - as well as adding butter and cinnamon sugar for a sweet treat. You can skip the step where you rub the outsides with coconut oil or butter, but it helps the skin crisp up nicer and gives more variation in texture between the skin and the flesh within.

I served my sweet potatoes with the aforementioned leftover chicken taco chili, shredded cheese, sour cream, and diced red onion. Pick and choose your favorite chili, taco, and/or baked potato toppings and make this one your own. Enjoy!