Chicken Taco Chili Sweet Potatoes
Last time around, we made Instant Pot Chicken Taco Chili Soup. This time around, we're taking leftovers from that meal and serving them with baked sweet potatoes. And we're helping you make it all happen faster by giving you the cheat codes for making them in your air fryer.
If you've never had baked whole sweet potatoes, you are in for a treat. A crisp outer skin opens to reveal a sweet and tender orange treasure within. I've been known to serve them as savory main courses - like this one - as well as adding butter and cinnamon sugar for a sweet treat. You can skip the step where you rub the outsides with coconut oil or butter, but it helps the skin crisp up nicer and gives more variation in texture between the skin and the flesh within.
I served my sweet potatoes with the aforementioned leftover chicken taco chili, shredded cheese, sour cream, and diced red onion. Pick and choose your favorite chili, taco, and/or baked potato toppings and make this one your own. Enjoy!
Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potatoes
- 4 medium-sized sweet potatoes, rinsed and scrubbed
- 1 T. coconut oil or butter
Preheat your air fryer for 5 minutes at 400° F.
Pierce each sweet potato with a fork a few times to release steam as they are cooking. Rub each sweet potato with coconut oil or butter. Place the sweet potatoes in the air fryer basket.
Cook the sweet potatoes for 30 – 40 minutes, flipping halfway through. They are ready when a fork easily pierces through the skins and the insides are soft. Carefully remove the sweet potatoes from the air fryer basket, slice lengthwise and pinch each side, forcing the inside of the sweet potato to pop up. Top as desired.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
