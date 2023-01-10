Instant Pot Chicken Taco Chili Soup
It's soup season. Whether you are just looking for some good comfort food, feeling a little under the weather, or wanting something that's both warm and healthy, this chicken taco chili soup is for you. What's more, if you make it in your pressure cooker, you can get all day simmered taste in a little over a half hour. Plus, the leftovers can be used to make an entirely new meal - stay tuned later this week for more on that!
As always, there are some tweaks that can be made in this recipe. You can use chicken breasts instead of chicken thighs, but I think they tend to end up tasting a bit drier than I prefer for a dish like this. You don't strictly need both kinds of beans, but I really love this combination and it really ups the fiber in this soup. Of course, you can reduce, increase, or omit the chili peppers to suit your tastes. And if you have roasted or canned tomatoes on hand (from market or your garden/canning cellar/freezer), feel free to use them in similar amounts to the totals listed in the recipe and tweak seasoning and/or peppers to hit the right spot for you.
I always add grated cheese to the top of this chili. It's a lighter calorie soup and a bit of cheese really makes it pop. Besides, I'm from Wisconsin … we put cheese on everything. Add a warm corn muffin and you're good to go, though any traditional chili toppings - sour cream, diced red or green onions, diced avocado, corn chips, hot sauce, etc - are also entirely appropriate here. Make it yours and enjoy!
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 3 boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 3 T. taco seasoning, divided - I used Penzeys Bold Taco
- 1 15.5 oz. can black beans, not drained
- 1 15.5 oz. can kidney beans, not drained
- 10 oz. package frozen corn kernels
- 4 oz. can chopped green chili peppers
- 2 10 oz. cans diced tomatoes with chilies
- 1 8 oz. can tomato sauce
Press the sauté button and add the olive oil to the insert of your Instant Pot. Add the onion and stir, cooking until soft and golden, about 4-5 minutes.
Press cancel and deglaze the pot with ¼ cup water (or chicken stock if you have it).
Add the chicken and season both sides with half of the taco seasoning.
Add the beans, corn, green chilies, then finish with the diced tomatoes and tomato sauce.
Add ½ cup water (or chicken stock if you have it) plus the remaining taco seasoning; gently stir without moving the chicken.
Cover with the lid and cook high pressure for 25 minutes. Allow the Instant Pot to release its pressure naturally, then remove the chicken and shred with two forks. Return the chicken to the pot and mix to combine.
Serve topped with grated cheese, diced avocado, red onion, or other taco toppings you like. I like to serve it with warm corn muffins.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
