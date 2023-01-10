Instant Pot Chicken Taco Chili Soup

It's soup season. Whether you are just looking for some good comfort food, feeling a little under the weather, or wanting something that's both warm and healthy, this chicken taco chili soup is for you. What's more, if you make it in your pressure cooker, you can get all day simmered taste in a little over a half hour. Plus, the leftovers can be used to make an entirely new meal - stay tuned later this week for more on that!

As always, there are some tweaks that can be made in this recipe. You can use chicken breasts instead of chicken thighs, but I think they tend to end up tasting a bit drier than I prefer for a dish like this. You don't strictly need both kinds of beans, but I really love this combination and it really ups the fiber in this soup. Of course, you can reduce, increase, or omit the chili peppers to suit your tastes. And if you have roasted or canned tomatoes on hand (from market or your garden/canning cellar/freezer), feel free to use them in similar amounts to the totals listed in the recipe and tweak seasoning and/or peppers to hit the right spot for you.

I always add grated cheese to the top of this chili. It's a lighter calorie soup and a bit of cheese really makes it pop. Besides, I'm from Wisconsin … we put cheese on everything. Add a warm corn muffin and you're good to go, though any traditional chili toppings - sour cream, diced red or green onions, diced avocado, corn chips, hot sauce, etc - are also entirely appropriate here. Make it yours and enjoy!