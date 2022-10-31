Layered Hummus Plate
Hummus is a favorite snack and appetizer in my home, but sometimes we beef it up and make it our main course instead. Adding layers of fresh vegetables and delightfully seasoned ground beef take this dish from noshable to fillable. I love making this meal when we don't have a lot of time, but need to fuel up for a busy evening.
Sumac is a tart seasoning found in all kinds of Middle Eastern cooking. It can be found in the ethnic aisle of most larger grocery stores and speciality spice shops. If you can't get ahold of some, simply substitute a similar amount of lemon zest to fill the gap. You can also add more vegetables if you have them on hand. I like serving this with warm pita or pita chips, but even more vegetables for dipping would help you reach your daily goal of fresh veggies.
Sometimes, if I'm lucky, I'll add some samosas from my favorite Indian restaurant or fry up some haloumi to have alongside. Iced tea is particularly nice with this meal as well and, if you are eating light, a grated carrot salad tossed with a light dressing would also be nice. Enjoy!
- Make the hummus from this recipe or use a 16-oz store-bought quality hummus that you like
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ green bell pepper, cored and chopped
- 8 oz. lean ground beef
- 1 tsp. allspice
- ½ tsp. sumac or lemon zest
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- ½ c. canned tomato sauce
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 1 c. chopped tomato
- ½ c. chopped fresh parsley
Prepare hummus in advance using the recipe of your choice or procure 16-oz of quality store-bought plain hummus.
To make the spiced beef topping, heat the olive oil in a skillet until shimmering but not smoking. Add the garlic and green peppers. Cook over medium-high heat for about 4 minutes, stirring regularly, until softened.
Add the lean ground beef and sauté until fully browned, about 6 minutes. Season the beef with kosher salt, pepper, allspice, sumac, and cinnamon. Stir in the tomato sauce, and cook another 5 mins or so, stirring occasionally.
Assemble the layered hummus dip by spreading the hummus in a serving bowl. Pour a generous drizzle of quality extra virgin olive oil over the top of the hummus. Top that with the spiced meat, chopped onion, chopped tomatoes, and parsley.
Serve immediately with warm pita, pita chips, or a combination of the two.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
