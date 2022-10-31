Layered Hummus Plate

Hummus is a favorite snack and appetizer in my home, but sometimes we beef it up and make it our main course instead. Adding layers of fresh vegetables and delightfully seasoned ground beef take this dish from noshable to fillable. I love making this meal when we don't have a lot of time, but need to fuel up for a busy evening.

Sumac is a tart seasoning found in all kinds of Middle Eastern cooking. It can be found in the ethnic aisle of most larger grocery stores and speciality spice shops. If you can't get ahold of some, simply substitute a similar amount of lemon zest to fill the gap. You can also add more vegetables if you have them on hand. I like serving this with warm pita or pita chips, but even more vegetables for dipping would help you reach your daily goal of fresh veggies.

Sometimes, if I'm lucky, I'll add some samosas from my favorite Indian restaurant or fry up some haloumi to have alongside. Iced tea is particularly nice with this meal as well and, if you are eating light, a grated carrot salad tossed with a light dressing would also be nice. Enjoy!