Chile Shrimp Brunch Plate

Fall is the perfect time for an absolutely inspired brunch. For me, that means blending flavors and textures in a brunch plate that will play nicely with all of the traditional brunch beverages - everything from orange juice and coffee to bloody marys and mimosa. This one does just that and starts with a foundation built on making Harvest Risotto earlier in the week. Who said leftovers can't be downright delicious?

Some of these ingredients can be easily swapped out for others. I love hatch chiles, but nearly any pepper that's been grilled or roasted will do. Choose one that you like and will deliver the heat that you want or don't want. Fresh tomatoes of whatever variety can be used in the fresh relish. And when it comes to seasoning the shrimp, use whatever blends make your heart sing. If there's a different seafood you'd prefer, feel free to pursue that instead - or omit that extra protein entirely and make a double of the eggs. In that case, you might want to work the chopped chiles into the tomato relish. But this version makes me think of breakfast in the French Quarter and that's about my speed when October comes a knocking.

The aforementioned beverages are a must for this fancy offering. Fresh fruit and mini muffins or a toasted English muffin might also be nice. Put together a spread that celebrates flavor in all its forms and kick back and linger over it for hours as is the brunch tradition.