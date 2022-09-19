Summer Chopped Salad

This week is the transition between seasons - at least, as far as the calendar is concerned. So it seems a perfect time to focus on food that brings together the best of our gardens as they move from ultimate summer to a touch of fall. Eating fresh is wonderful and easy and we should definitely embrace it while we have the time.

The particular mix in this salad is not as important as having a few good produce options. This time of the year, tomatoes are pretty much a no brainer, but pick and choose what is in season by you, gifted from your garden, or picked up from the market or your CSA box. As for the dressing, I like grabbing a light Italian dressing and letting the veggies carry the show. You can skip the cheese, but I think it's fantastic, particularly when paired with tomatoes.

This salad is a fantastic side for any grilled foods, your favorite pasta, and roasted chicken, pork, or beef. It keeps well for a day or two and can be a fine addition to any weekday lunch as well. You can even toss it with leftover pasta or rice to make it a main course for a quick lunch. Versatility and freshness … even as the seasons change.