Greek Steak Bowls
With gardens everywhere reminding us why gardens are so great, now is a fantastic time to fire up the grill and let that bounty shine in a creative Greek Steak Bowl. Packed with so much more than steak (though that too), it starts with a base of tender Israeli couscous simmered in chicken broth and adds grilled steak, peppers, zucchini, and cheese. Then a healthy helping of cucumber-yogurt sauce crowns it all.
If you want to use different veggies, go for it. They might require more or less time than the ones offered here, but use your chef's tools and skills to get the bowl you want. You can also use rice, noodles, or greens for this bowl, but I love the texture that Israeli couscous brings to the dish. And a good cucumber-yogurt sauce is hard to beat, but you could use hummus or just a lightly seasoned yogurt sauce. Make it yours.
I like making and eating this one outside. It won't be long before a chill in the air has us wearing sweaters and longing for days that beg you to linger outside. Get grilling and eating outdoors before it's becoming a rarity.
Greek Steak Bowls
- 1 lb. round or flank steak, tenderized
- ½ cup olive oil
- ⅓ cup lemon juice
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- 3 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 large clove garlic, finely minced
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried dill
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 small cucumber, diced
- 1 cup Israeli couscous
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- 1 red pepper, seeded and quartered
- 2 small zucchini, halved lengthwise
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 4 ounces haloumi
Place the steak in a resealable plastic bag or shallow dish with a lid. Shake together the next six ingredients (olive oil through black pepper) and add the mixture to the steak. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes and up to 48 hours until you are ready to grill.
Combine the next eight ingredients (plain yogurt through cucumber) to make the sauce. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use, up to 5 days.
Prepare the Israeli couscous by bringing the chicken broth to a boil and adding the couscous. Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir lightly with a fork. Keep warm until ready to serve.
Prepare the red pepper and zucchini; toss with the canola oil.
Preheat the grill to about 400°F.
Pat the steak dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.
When the grill is hot, place the red pepper, zucchini, and steak on the grill. Grill the veggies, turning occasionally, for 8-10 minutes or until they are tender and a little charred on the edges. Remove to a plate and slice into bite-sized pieces.
Grill the steak for 4-5 minutes, then flip and grill an additional 4-5 minutes for medium-rare (6-7 minutes per side for medium) or until an instant-read thermometer reads 140℉ for medium-rare or 150℉ for medium.
Remove steak to a plate and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before slicing thinly.
With the grill off/working toward cooling, add the haloumi to the grill and cook lightly on both sides until golden; remove to a plate and slice into cubes.
To assemble the bowls, add couscous to each bowl and top with the grilled vegetables, steak, and cheese. Add a generous helping of the cucumber-yogurt sauce. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes, plus marinating time (varies)
