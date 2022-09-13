Greek Steak Bowls

1 lb. round or flank steak, tenderized

½ cup olive oil

⅓ cup lemon juice

4 cloves minced garlic

3 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 large clove garlic, finely minced

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried dill

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 small cucumber, diced

1 cup Israeli couscous

1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 red pepper, seeded and quartered

2 small zucchini, halved lengthwise

2 teaspoons canola oil

4 ounces haloumi

Place the steak in a resealable plastic bag or shallow dish with a lid. Shake together the next six ingredients (olive oil through black pepper) and add the mixture to the steak. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes and up to 48 hours until you are ready to grill.

Combine the next eight ingredients (plain yogurt through cucumber) to make the sauce. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use, up to 5 days.

Prepare the Israeli couscous by bringing the chicken broth to a boil and adding the couscous. Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir lightly with a fork. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Prepare the red pepper and zucchini; toss with the canola oil.

Preheat the grill to about 400°F.

Pat the steak dry with paper towels and sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper.

When the grill is hot, place the red pepper, zucchini, and steak on the grill. Grill the veggies, turning occasionally, for 8-10 minutes or until they are tender and a little charred on the edges. Remove to a plate and slice into bite-sized pieces.

Grill the steak for 4-5 minutes, then flip and grill an additional 4-5 minutes for medium-rare (6-7 minutes per side for medium) or until an instant-read thermometer reads 140℉ for medium-rare or 150℉ for medium.

Remove steak to a plate and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before slicing thinly.

With the grill off/working toward cooling, add the haloumi to the grill and cook lightly on both sides until golden; remove to a plate and slice into cubes.

To assemble the bowls, add couscous to each bowl and top with the grilled vegetables, steak, and cheese. Add a generous helping of the cucumber-yogurt sauce. Serve immediately.