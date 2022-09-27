Caprese Chevre Dip

I might be eating this dip daily until my garden stops gifting me with amazing cherry tomatoes and basil. For real, this is an absolutely amazing dip and it's so easy to make. Plus is looks absolutely stunning. I cannot get over how happy I am to have stumbled upon it. And it all started with my kid, who adores brie.

Our weekly potluck was having a gathering that involved an outing followed by food and I wanted something simple to assemble that could be kept in the fridge until a quick pause in the oven transformed it into absolute bliss. Of course, caprese flavors usually involve mozzarella, but my kid loves brie and it is so fantastic for dipping. So I played around with some flavors and textures and now I have a dip I simply cannot get enough of!

Serve this with thick tortilla chips, any number of crackers, or slices of yummy baguette. There are probably healthier options out there too, but when I'm already licking french cheese off my wrist, why bother avoiding carbs!? Enjoy … I know I am!