Caprese Chevre Dip
I might be eating this dip daily until my garden stops gifting me with amazing cherry tomatoes and basil. For real, this is an absolutely amazing dip and it's so easy to make. Plus is looks absolutely stunning. I cannot get over how happy I am to have stumbled upon it. And it all started with my kid, who adores brie.
Our weekly potluck was having a gathering that involved an outing followed by food and I wanted something simple to assemble that could be kept in the fridge until a quick pause in the oven transformed it into absolute bliss. Of course, caprese flavors usually involve mozzarella, but my kid loves brie and it is so fantastic for dipping. So I played around with some flavors and textures and now I have a dip I simply cannot get enough of!
Serve this with thick tortilla chips, any number of crackers, or slices of yummy baguette. There are probably healthier options out there too, but when I'm already licking french cheese off my wrist, why bother avoiding carbs!? Enjoy … I know I am!
Caprese Chevre Dip
- 1 round of brie - get something delightfully creamy
- 1-2 c. mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ c. fresh basil leaves, chopped
- ½ c. pesto
- ¼ c. good quality olive oil
- 1 T. good quality balsamic vinegar
Place your brie in a baking dish slightly larger than the cheese you are using. I had a fairly large round, so I halved it and then split that half to form a "bowl" of brie with rind on the bottom and sides. Nearly any configuration will work. If your brie is a full round, score it on the top to help aid dipping later.
Arrange the tomatoes and fresh basil over the top of the brie, making sure to generously cover it.
Stir together the pesto, olive oil, and vinegar; drizzle the mixture around the brie to make a "moat" of additional flavor.
Bake the dip, uncovered, in a 400°F oven for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and soft. Serve with chips, crackers, and/or bread.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Add new comment