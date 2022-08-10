Shrimp Tacos with Chimichurri
This is an excellent time of the year to showcase chimichurri. Made in a food processor and blending greens, garlic, and citrus and/or vinegar, it is a perfect summer companion for everything from steak and chicken to burgers and tacos. This time around, I send you off to another post for the chimichurri and round out the plan with tender shrimp street tacos. It's summer eating at its finest.
I love the combination of the very fresh chimichurri, the tender shrimp, the colorful peppers, and creamy guacamole, but you can pick and choose your combination of ingredients to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. Fresh tomato salsa would be fantastic alongside the chimichurri and sautéed diced zucchini might help put a dent in the pile of summer squash wanting your attention right about now.
Alongside a meal like this, you could add chips to enjoy salsa, guacamole, and/or chimichurri as well as fresh melon and margaritas or sangria. 'Tis the season for fresh and fabulous food and this recipe is the epitome of just that!
Shrimp Tacos with Chimichurri
- 1 batch chimichurri made from this recipe or a favorite of yours
- 6-8 mini sweet peppers, seeded and sliced into thin strips
- ½ lb. large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tsp. cooking fat - I used bacon fat
- 2 tsp. Penzeys fajita seasoning or similar blend
- 6-10 street taco size corn or flour tortillas
- Guacamole and/or salsa, along with chimichurri for serving
Make the chimichurri and chill until ready to use.
Prepare the peppers and shrimp for cooking. Heat the cooking fat of your choice over medium-high heat in a large skillet and add the peppers. Sauté the peppers for 5 minutes, stirring regularly, until they are slightly soft and a little browned at the edges. Add the shrimp and the fajita seasoning and continue sautéing the peppers and shrimp together until the shrimp is fully cooked and pink throughout.
Serve the warm shrimp and peppers on tortillas with chimichurri and guacamole and/or salsa.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
