Shrimp Tacos with Chimichurri

This is an excellent time of the year to showcase chimichurri. Made in a food processor and blending greens, garlic, and citrus and/or vinegar, it is a perfect summer companion for everything from steak and chicken to burgers and tacos. This time around, I send you off to another post for the chimichurri and round out the plan with tender shrimp street tacos. It's summer eating at its finest.

I love the combination of the very fresh chimichurri, the tender shrimp, the colorful peppers, and creamy guacamole, but you can pick and choose your combination of ingredients to suit your tastes and what you have on hand. Fresh tomato salsa would be fantastic alongside the chimichurri and sautéed diced zucchini might help put a dent in the pile of summer squash wanting your attention right about now.

Alongside a meal like this, you could add chips to enjoy salsa, guacamole, and/or chimichurri as well as fresh melon and margaritas or sangria. 'Tis the season for fresh and fabulous food and this recipe is the epitome of just that!