Weeknight Shorts: Grilled Steak Chimichurri Salad

As many of us struggle to find a back to school routine, cut yourself a bit of slack and recognize how much easier it can be if you have a handful of quick, healthy, fun meal plans on hand to feed your family without having to stress about how to make it happen. In honor of everyone trying to keep juggling everything without skipping meals, we're featuring a few fast, healthy meals that can be assembled in about a half hour. And, if that's not enough, check out archives for the Weeknight Shorts features - simple meals that get you in and out of the kitchen quickly.

This time around, a hearty salad becomes the star of the show. Lest you think the words "hearty" and "salad" don't belong in the same sentence, imagine a beautiful salad boasting some of the season's finest produce with a crown of sliced grilled steak and a brightly-colored, brightly flavored sauce making it all the more mouth watering.

Chimichurri sauce is a fantastic fresh sauce brought together in a food processor that features garden fresh parsley, pungent garlic, and a bevy of pantry staples that will have you looking to it to add color and flavor to all manner of meals at all times of the year -- assuming your kitchen garden features parsley!

This salad really is a meal on its own, though you may wish to have some breadsticks or rolls on the side to sop up the juices left on your plate. Grilled steak, chimichurri, and garden tomatoes make their own masterpiece that is not to be missed! Enjoy.