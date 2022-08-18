Mixed Grilled Vegetables

As summer speeds to its on again/off again end, now is the perfect time to make as many meals as possible on the grill. True fact: you can actually make them all there. And lest you think that means protein heavy meals all the time, contemplate how easy it is to grill vegetables alongside (or instead of) summer favorites like burgers, chicken, and ribs. It's not uncommon for me to just grab a pile of vegetables from our CSA box, drizzle them with oil, and pop them in a heavy pan alongside whatever else is on the grill on any given day.

And while we're on that topic, you might notice that I have a trio of veggies listed below. I like using three because it inevitably means everyone at the table will be able to find something to make them happy. This is the time of the year I'm also most likely to grill up a bunch of things, slice some melon, cucumbers, and/or tomatoes and put them on the table, and suggest everyone assemble what dinner looks like to them!

In addition to melon, cucumbers, and tomatoes just sliced and put out, meals like this like a light salad, maybe some fresh mozzarella and basil to pair with those tomatoes, or hummus to dip the grilled and fresh vegetables in. Heck, I'd make an entire meal out of just that!