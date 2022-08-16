Hoisin Pork Stir Fry

I love leftovers. Whether I'm warming them for lunch the next day or using them to create an entirely new meal later in the week, they save me so much time, effort, and money. And while I'm not above warming them as is for another dinner, I really love it when I can incorporate them into a new meal so my family and I aren't feeling the monotony of the same thing over and over again. The recipe I'm sharing below is just such a treasure.

Tender pork roast gets a smaller profile and crispier texture in this absolutely lovely stir fry. I've recommended bok choy, red pepper, hon tsai tai (a hearty green that could be replaced by everything from spinach to kale), and green onions, but as we're talking stir fry here, pick and choose vegetables you have on hand, prefer, and/or are in season where you are making this. You could even start by stir-frying thinly sliced raw pork, but it would definitely take more time. Besides, I love using leftovers and I think you could also work in leftover chicken or beef if that's what you have on hand. Make it yours and make it easy.

This time of the year, one of my favorite ways to use a mix like this is tucked into lettuce leaves. Fresh, easy, and just messy enough to have you embracing summer eating. I actually like having it outside and maybe working some spring rolls or a light cucumber salad into the mix too. Fresh slices of melon can also be an inspiring side. Just keep it easy and fresh.