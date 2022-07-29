Spicy Sweet Caramelized Onions

Summer means fantastic sandwiches and burgers on my menus and that means caramelizing onions. Some might ask, is the time involved worth it? To which I reply enthusiastically, "YES!!!" These tender, sweet, spicy onions are absolutely perfect on any number of summer favorites, but the place that truly makes my heart sing is on top of a glorious pulled pork sandwich. Even without a fancy bun or the most amazing cheese or condiments, adding these caramelized onions truly transforms a pulled pork sandwich.

If you're wondering where the recipes for the pulled pork are hiding, look no further than our archives:

They are all excellent and you will love how fairly simple a picnic pork roast is to prepare and you'll love even more how much tender, melt in your mouth meat it can provide.

So now that you know my favorite place to put these beauties, what do I serve alongside the sandwiches? This time of the year, ALL THE SALADS. Oh … and fresh fruit too. Don't fuss too much. Nature is providing a lot of fruit and vegetables, so dig in.