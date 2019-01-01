Citrus Pulled Pork

If you're making pulled pork, making a little of it takes just about as much effort as making a giant pile of the stuff, so I never make a little pulled pork. I tend to buy the biggest boneless picnic roast I can manage to fit into my large slow cooker -- something nearing 10 pounds -- and make enough to feed a crowd or freeze in batches for quick and easy meals all summer long. Whether you are looking to have an epic party in the back yard for Independence Day or wanting to float through summer with weekly infusions of some absolutely fantastic pulled pork, I've got you covered.

While the cook times on this meal are pretty intense, nearly all of it falls into the set it and forget it category. So mix together the flavorful slow cooking liquid, get that meat on its way, and tend to making the basting/grilling sauce at your leisure. It all comes together easy peasy.

A note: the slow cooked pork will leave a fair bit of liquid behind in the slow cooker. If you are wise, you'll put that into a container and put it in your refrigerator for use in everything from stews to risotto to reheating pulled pork. That's a gift to your kitchen from your slow cooker!

What to do with it when you're done grilling it? I set it out in the stainless steel pan I grilled it in (I highly recommend accumulating a collection of grillware) and set out forks for pulling strips of the tender meat off the roast. Then, tuck it into tacos, sandwiches, or over rice ... or just put it on a plate and dig in! Now that's a feast. Oh, and serve that pork with any leftover basting sauce. It's amazing.