Mustard BBQ Pulled Pork

I love slow smoked pulled pork. There are those weekends when I can actually manage to that at home, but I'll admit that I usually opt to give my patronage to one of the local spots that specialize in exactly that. But sometimes, I'm lucky enough to come across a culinary cheat that gets me close enough to the real thing and lets me enjoy it just about any time the craving hits. And today, I'm sharing my favorite!

This tender, smoky pulled pork makes a large batch that tends to end up comprising dinner plans for my family for about a week or so! The combination of a dry rub that's seared into the meat along with a smoky cooking liquid that becomes the BBQ sauce the pork bathes in gives this meat a depth of flavor that really satisfies. If I happen to have grilled a whole chicken recently, I can even work some homemade grilled chicken broth into the sauce. Mmmmm!

I always use a pork butt roast for a dish like this because it has enough fat to melt into the sauce and transform what starts as a somewhat tough cut of meat into a tender, fall apart dish that you'll find yourself nibbling on while preparing the rest of dinner! In fact, I love grabbing some of the pork and frying it in a cast iron skillet until crisp and just eating it like the most amazing savory candy it is. And now you can do that too!