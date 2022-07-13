Instant Pot Parsnip Bisque

I often veer away from soup during summer months, but I make an exception for vegetable-based soups made from my CSA share and paired with even more vegetables in all manner of inspired salads. Soup and salad is a classic bistro lunch or dinner and, in my house, it makes a regular appearance over the summer.

This bisque features parsnips and Jerusalem artichokes (also called sunchokes) paired with garlic and onion to make a golden, creamy soup that is downright pretty when sprinkled with freshly chopped chives. It's one of my favorite summer soups and I look forward to getting those late spring and early summer root veggies to make it happen. And if you have a pressure cooker, you can get it made in short order without making your kitchen into a hot zone.

I love pairing this soup with a fresh salad, but I'm also not going to complain if it shows up alongside a BLT. Given the time of the year, fresh tomatoes are becoming commonplace and I've even been known to dip a BLT into a bowl of this bisque. Give it a try!