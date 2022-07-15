Brat & Gnocchi Skillet Mix

Pan frying packaged gnocchi has become such a treat for me that I know make sure I have a package in my pantry at all times. The crisp exterior with the pillowy softness within is just the texture I crave when comfort food is needed. And this time of the year, the combination of my CSA box and my leftovers tend to mean dinner can easily be on the table in a half hour.

I happened to have a couple leftover brats on hand because they usually come in packages of 5 and I have a family of 3. With a touch of planning, I've got a super tasty meal that uses one skillet and can be served in a bowl and the whole meal. This is particularly valuable during the week when I feel like I have negative time available.

As mentioned above, just spoon this into bowls and dig in. I like a glass of chilled white wine to offset the creamy sauce in this. Goat cheese pairs particularly well with this mix of ingredients, but feel free to use a different quick melting cheese if you prefer. Make it yours.