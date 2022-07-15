Brat & Gnocchi Skillet Mix
Pan frying packaged gnocchi has become such a treat for me that I know make sure I have a package in my pantry at all times. The crisp exterior with the pillowy softness within is just the texture I crave when comfort food is needed. And this time of the year, the combination of my CSA box and my leftovers tend to mean dinner can easily be on the table in a half hour.
I happened to have a couple leftover brats on hand because they usually come in packages of 5 and I have a family of 3. With a touch of planning, I've got a super tasty meal that uses one skillet and can be served in a bowl and the whole meal. This is particularly valuable during the week when I feel like I have negative time available.
As mentioned above, just spoon this into bowls and dig in. I like a glass of chilled white wine to offset the creamy sauce in this. Goat cheese pairs particularly well with this mix of ingredients, but feel free to use a different quick melting cheese if you prefer. Make it yours.
- 1 T. butter
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 onion, sliced into thin strips
- 8 oz. asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 1" pieces
- 1 c. chopped fresh spinach
- 1 lb. packaged gnocchi
- 2 fully cooked brats, sliced into bite-sized pieces (other sausage can be substituted)
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 4 oz. crumbled goat cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Heat the butter in a large, nonstick skillet. Add the garlic, onion, and asparagus and sauté over medium-high heat until the vegetables are softened to your tastes. Add the spinach and stir until just wilted. Remove the vegetables to a plate.
Add more butter to the skillet if needed and add the dry gnocchi. Lightly fry the gnocchi over medium-high heat until golden and soft. Remove from the skillet to the plate with the vegetables. Add the sliced brats or sausage to the pan and fry lightly until a little browned and warmed through. Add the chicken stock and goat cheese to the pan and warm together until a creamy sauce forms.
Return the vegetables and gnocchi to the skillet and stir to coat evenly. Adjust the seasonings before serving.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
