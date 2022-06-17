Weeknight Shorts: Korean Beef Bowls

I have a list of quick meals that are easy to make, easy to tweak, super quick, and make my family happy. Today's recipe is on that list. I love it because I can set up rice to cook in my Instant Pot and when the rice is done, the rest of dinner more or less is as well!

The sauce in this dish is pretty stunning and important to making it work. That said, if you do not have orange marmalade, you can use a tablespoon of orange zest and a few teaspoons of honey instead. I like the marmalade because it's quick, easy, and I usually have some on hand. The veggies can be mixed up, but make sure everything is cut into fine strips so they cook quickly. I like this mix and I often have all of these on hand too.

I serve this over hot rice and often that's dinner. You could also make this the filling for lettuce wraps or the like, if you prefer, Egg rolls or summer rolls would be nice alongside this too, but I usually just dig in!