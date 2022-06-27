Vegetarian Taco Rice Bowls
This week, we're going to be spending a bit of time with some of my favorite vegetarian recipes. Today and Friday they will be main courses and Wednesday will feature an excellent side dish. But … I'm getting ahead of myself. Today, we're making rice bowls of a taco-inspired variety. Part of why I adore this recipe is that I don't know anyone I've served it to who hasn't just adored it. And I'm talking about steak-loving burly men here. So make this meal with confidence and make sure you have lots of goodies to top it with.
I love using my Instant Pot to make this and the instructions below assume you have one. However, you can sauté the aromatics and seasonings on the stove, add the other bits, and simmer it, covered, over medium-low heat for 25-30 minutes before continuing as the recipe indicates. It will take longer to cook, but not a lot longer. I actually look to the Instant Pot here to help keep the kitchen cool.
I stick with the bowls and add a beverage to call it dinner. You can switch up the toppings - salsa, more hot sauce, chopped tomatoes, anyone? Omit the cheese and sour cream for a vegan version and feel free to choose a different shredded cheese if you prefer. When they are in season, diced hot peppers are stunning with this too. So grab a bowl and dig in!
Vegetarian Taco Rice Bowls
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small onion, minced
- 1 medium red pepper, minced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 T. taco seasoning
- 3 ½ cups vegetable stock
- 2 cups brown rice - I used a brown, red, and wild rice mix
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 large tomato, diced
- ½ cup chopped sun dried tomatoes
- 1-2 T. hot sauce, optional
- 1 cup frozen corn
- ½ cup chopped green onions or garlic chives, divided
- 1 cup shredded pepperjack cheese
- Sour cream
- Guacamole
- Thinly sliced radishes
Heat the oil in the pot of your Instant pot on the Sauté setting. When the oil is shimmery, add the onion and pepper; cook until the onion is slightly golden, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and taco seasoning; cook another minute.
Add the vegetable stock, rice, salt, and tomatoes (fresh and sun dried). Stir gently, cover the pot and lock the lid in the seal position and set it to cook for 15 minutes on high pressure. When the cycle ends and the pot beeps, allow it to release naturally for 5 minutes before turning the lid to the vent position, taking care to avoid coming in contact with the steam.
Once the pressure has been released, stir in the hot sauce, corn, and half of the chives. Serve the rice in bowls topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and thinly sliced radish.
- Yields: 6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
