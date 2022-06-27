Vegetarian Taco Rice Bowls

This week, we're going to be spending a bit of time with some of my favorite vegetarian recipes. Today and Friday they will be main courses and Wednesday will feature an excellent side dish. But … I'm getting ahead of myself. Today, we're making rice bowls of a taco-inspired variety. Part of why I adore this recipe is that I don't know anyone I've served it to who hasn't just adored it. And I'm talking about steak-loving burly men here. So make this meal with confidence and make sure you have lots of goodies to top it with.

I love using my Instant Pot to make this and the instructions below assume you have one. However, you can sauté the aromatics and seasonings on the stove, add the other bits, and simmer it, covered, over medium-low heat for 25-30 minutes before continuing as the recipe indicates. It will take longer to cook, but not a lot longer. I actually look to the Instant Pot here to help keep the kitchen cool.

I stick with the bowls and add a beverage to call it dinner. You can switch up the toppings - salsa, more hot sauce, chopped tomatoes, anyone? Omit the cheese and sour cream for a vegan version and feel free to choose a different shredded cheese if you prefer. When they are in season, diced hot peppers are stunning with this too. So grab a bowl and dig in!